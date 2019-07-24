Kamala Harris Agrees Trump Role in A$AP Rocky Case is Misuse of Power: ‘It Has to End!’

California Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said that President Donald Trump is “playing politics” by getting involved in the case of imprisoned American rapper A$AP Rocky, agreed that this is a misuse of power, and said “It has to end!”

Harris spoke at the NAACP Convention’s presidential candidate forum Wednesday, where moderator April Ryan asked about the rapper — who remains in a Swedish prison after being charged with assault — and how she would handle a similar situation as president. Trump has publicly called for Rocky’s release after being lobbied by celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

“As president, how would you handle the A$AP Rocky case in Sweden?” Ryan asked, and added “How will you use your power to make sure misuse of power doesn’t happen in cases like this, and that this case would stay in the State department and not go to the White House?”

“There’s no question that this White House is, has been playing politics with his role of leadership, and it has to end,” Harris said, adding “This president, I just want to back up for a second, so you know I have fought predators.”

Harris then went on a lengthy digression about Trump, before Ryan redirected her to the Rocky situation.

“So you’re saying this is another piece on the rap sheet of Donald Trump, this misuse of power in the ASAP Rocky case?” Ryan asked.

“Yes,” Harris replied.

“Okay. All right, say it loud,” Ryan said.

“Yes,” Harris said, louder this time, then added with a laugh “And I’m black and I’m proud!”

“Wait say that again, I didn’t hear you. What did you say?” Ryan said.

“Say it loud, I’m black and I’m proud!” Harris replied.

“Alright, then,” Ryan said.

Watch the clip above, via C-SPAN.

