‘Kanye is Kanye’: Caitlyn Jenner Offers Well Wishes to Former Son-in-Law But Says She’s Offended By His Comments

Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out against former son-in-law, Kanye West, following his explosive anti-Semitic interview with controversial radio host Alex Jones.

In an appearance on the Friday edition of the Fox News show, America’s Newsroom With Bill Hemmer & Dana Perino, Jenner spoke candidly about West, who was suspended from Twitter overnight for sharing more anti-Semitic messages.

A clip from Jenner’s interview began to circulate Twitter via The Recount.

“I’ve known, obviously, Kanye for a long time. He’s always been very, very good to me. And I just wish him well. I just — I want Kanye to do well,” Jenner said.

“Have you talked to him?” Hemmer asked.

“Not in the last few months, especially all this stuff has come out. I have not talked to him, but, I just wish him the best,” she replied.

“You know, he’s — he’s got challenges and I just hope him the best. Yeah, he’s always been very good. He’s such — he’s a really nice guy when I’ve been around him my whole life — or for the last 10 years. I just wish him well, you know, I — honestly,” Jenner added.

“Yeah, a lot of people are disappointed and offended and hurt by it, but now he’s suspended on Twitter,” Perino said.

“And I get it. And saying — saying what’s — I don’t blame them for being offended for that. I’m offended by it. Okay. But Kanye is Kanye,” Jenner replied.

“Something has gone sideways,” Hemmer observed. “You know what that is?”

“No, I don’t. Family stuff. I have to be very careful,” Jenner replied. “‘Cause it hits home. It hits home.”

