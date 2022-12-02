‘The Holocaust Happened’: Biden Denounces Hitler and Anti-Semitism Amid Kanye Spiral, Trump’s White Supremacist Dinner

President Joe Biden tweeted a condemnation of anti-Semitism and Adolf Hitler following the latest anti-Semitic rant by rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Ye joined Alex Jones this week in a lengthy and bizarre interview where the rapper kept his completely covered. He praised Hitler at certain points in the interview and continued pushing the same anti-Semitism that got him booted from Twitter — twice now.

“I just want to make a few things clear,” Biden tweeted on Friday. The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure.”

The president fit in a dig at Donald Trump, calling out “political leaders” who give anti-Semitism a “platform.” Trump recently dined with Ye, as well as white supremacist Nick Fuentes, a guest of Ye. Trump claimed through multiple statements he did not know who Fuentes was. Trump has announced he’s running for president in 2024, while Ye has the same intention, even asking the former president to run as his vice president.

“And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides,” Biden tweeted, adding, “silence is complicity.”

I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 2, 2022

Biden previously gave a terse response to Trump’s dinner with Ye and Fuentes. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made clear Biden condemned Trump’s dinner guests.

“This administration, this President totally rejects bigotry, racism, antisemitism. And there is just no place for these types of vile forces in our society. And this is something that we are going to continue to deny, including Holocaust deniers,” she said this week.

“They did good things too, we’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time,” Ye told Jones. At another point, he declared he liked Hitler.

Ye’s latest suspension from Twitter comes after he posted a swastika inside the Star of David. The rapper added to the post people should “love everyone” and promoted his 2024 run.

