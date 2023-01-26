Karine Jean-Pierre Objects When NBC’s Welker Claims Biden ‘Hasn’t Answered Questions’ On Docs: ‘No, He’s Answered Actually’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre objected when NBC’s Kristen Welker claimed President Joe Biden “hasn’t answered questions about” his classified documents case — then ticked through the three occasions he has done so.

Amid three roiling cases of classified documents being found in private spaces, reporters have become accustomed to having nearly all of their questions referred to Senior Advisor to White House Counsel’s Office Ian Sams, who has briefed reporters twice so far.

At Wednesday’s White House briefing, Welker asked several such questions, then claimed Biden hasn’t responded to reporters on the issue as she pressed for the president to hold a news conference on the issue — and was corrected by Jean-Pierre:

KRISTEN WELKER: Very quickly, the President had said he was going to talk to us about this soon. He did make brief comments last week. But does he have any plans to answer the questions that we’ve been posing to him, to perhaps hold a press conference so that we can ask him a range of questions — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Understand — KRISTEN WELKER: — that he can answer some of those questions? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I totally understand the question. I don’t have anything to preview right at this time on — on any any opportunities for the President to address this. But as you all know — and I know questions were shouted earlier — there’s many opportunities that you all have with him where he takes your — takes all of your questions, and he has over the past two weeks. KRISTEN WELKER: But he hasn’t answered questions about this. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: No, I understand. KRISTEN WELKER: We’ve been shouting them. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: No, he’s answered — actually, when he was in California, he took a ques- — he took a question. KRISTEN WELKER: Yeah, in California. In California. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: When he was in Mexico City, he was asked. He took a question the day after that. KRISTEN WELKER: Twice. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: No, but the day after that he took a question. So, I’m just saying that — it’s not that he hasn’t addressed this at all. He has. I just don’t have anything to preview on a, you know, potential press — press conference or anything like that or an opportunity that you all will have to hear from him directly. But, again, he has been asked a question a couple of times, and he’s answered it. And you all have heard from him on that.

Jean-Pierre is correct, the president has spoken publicly about the documents on three occasions, including an exchange with Fox’s Peter Doocy involving a classic automobile.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

