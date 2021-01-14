Fox Business host Lou Dobbs railed again the Republican leadership in Congress and the party for betraying Donald Trump in the wake of the Capitol insurrection last week, blasting them for their “utter disregard for the president’s right to loyalty from his party.”

In a Thursday afternoon discussion with frequent guest, former GOP Rep. Jason Chaffetz, Dobbs directly called out House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for tying Trump’s incendiary comments pushing election fraud conspiracies to the MAGA mob’s violent attack on Congress last week.

“It looks to me like the Republican party is, frankly, at the precipice,” Dobbs claimed, citing McCarthy’s admission Trump “bears responsibility” for the Capitol assault and McConnell strongly hinting he may vote to convict the president in the Senate trial.

“This is, this is — these are people who don’t care about the party, the president, they don’t care about the Constitution themselves,” Dobbs said. “Because they’re acting in utter disregard of the president’s right to loyalty from his party, certainly, the leadership of the party.”

The Fox Business host then targeted Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel as well.

“It’s a horrible time and look, I mean, they put Ronna McDaniel back as the chair of Republican National Committee,” he said, aghast. “She lost a president and she lost the senate. What is going on in your party?”

Chaffetz, however, pushed back on Dobbs’ wholesale attack on the party — outside of Trump.

“I think Ronna did a pretty darn good jo, you know? They did lose those senate seats, I think there are some other factors along with that. There’s not a single Republican in the House of Representatives running for re-election that lost their position” he countered, pointing out McCarthy and 95% of Repoublicans opposed impeachement. “So, you know, we’ve got to be a little bit careful ,I do think there are some comments that the president made at that rally…”

Wait a minute, wait a minute, you said I’ve got to ‘Be careful?!'” an agitated Dobbs broke in, as Chaffetz began to critique Trump. “I’m very careful. I I quoted them exactly as they spoke. I don’t understand what you mean about be careful.”

“Lou, I think if we me some sweeping generalizations about all people, and all things in the entire party, I wouldn’t necessarily agree with those, Lou. There’s got to be a degree of personal responsibility…” .

“That’s alright,” a smiling Dobbs said, switching from angry to friendly in a matter of seconds. “You can disagree with me, and you don’t even have to be careful Jason, when you disagree with me. It’s your right as an American.”

Watch the video above, via Fox Business Network.

