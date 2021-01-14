CNN continued its ratings winning streak Wednesday, getting the most total viewers and the most viewers in the key A25-54 demographic in both cable news and broadcast during coverage of the House vote to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time. MSNBC had the second-most viewers, and Fox continues to find itself in the unusual position of third place among cable news viewers. Since the start of the year, CNN has topped its cable news competition across the board.

In total day viewers, CNN averaged 3.16 million total, and 951,000 in the demo – more total day demo viewers than MSNBC and Fox combined. MSNBC had 2.76 million total viewers and 533,000 in the demo. Fox was third, with 1.72 million total viewers and 337,000 in the demo.

During special coverage of the House impeachment debate and vote, CNN drew more viewers than MSNBC, Fox, ABC and CBS (when they were on the air with news coverage), according to early Nielsen numbers. From 12:30 to 4:45 p.m., CNN averaged 3.8 million viewers, and 1.08 million in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 2.58 million, and 464,000 in the demo. Fox, which aired the impeachment debate and vote but stuck with regular programming throughout the afternoon while the other networks, including broadcast, went to special coverage, had 1.39 million total viewers and 278,000 in the demo, trailing both ABC and CBS (as well as CNN and MSNBC).

In prime time, CNN again dominated in total viewers and the demo, with 3.844 million and 1.21 million respectively. MSNBC was a very close second in total viewers, with 3.842 million total viewers and 749,000 in the demo, and Fox was third, with 3.14 million total viewers and 609,000 in the demo.

The Rachel Maddow Show was again the most-watched show in cable news, with 4.77 million total viewers and 945,000 in the demo. The second hour of The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer was the second-most watched show overall, with 4.27 million total viewers, and had the most demo viewers of the day, with 1.37 million. Anderson Cooper 360 was the third most-watched show of the day in both total viewers, with 4.25 million, and in the demo, with nearly 1.3 million.

MSNBC’s Morning Joe continues to be the most-watched show in the early morning, with 1.88 million total viewers and 339,000 in the demo. New Day on CNN had the second-most total viewers, 1.37 million, but won the demo, with 374,000. Fox and Friends was third, with 1.06 million total viewers, and 204,000 in the demo.

