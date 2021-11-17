Marjorie Taylor Greene: Kevin McCarthy Told Me I Will Get Committee Assignments Back If We Win the Midterms

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) claimed Wednesday that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is ready to restore her committee assignments if the GOP takes back the House.

Greene spoke to reporters as the House prepared to debate a resolution on censuring Congressman Paul Gosar (R- AZ) for his anime video depicting himself as a character killing Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D- NY). Gosar took down the tweet but repeatedly defended it, and on the House floor Wednesday he stood by it as informative (while comparing himself to Alexander Hamilton).

Greene told reporters that any Republicans who vote to censure Gosar should be “kicked out of the conference” and should be pulled from their committee assignments. She continued attacking the 13 Republicans who voted with Democrats on infrastructure as “traitors.”

“If we want to play committee games, we should do it properly,” she said.

Back in February, the House voted to strip Greene of her committee assignments because of her past violent rhetoric and promotion of fringe conspiracy theories.

At the time, McCarthy denounced Greene’s comments, including her past “anti-Semitic conspiracy theories,” but denounced the push to pull her from committees. (McCarthy also said at the time that Greene recognized the gravity of her words and indicated she would give them greater meaning going forward.)

When asked if she would get her committee assignments back if the Republicans take the House in 2022, this is what Greene said.

Of course I’ve had conversations about that, and I’m guaranteed to get committees, and there’s no reason why I shouldn’t have them. I’ve been told by Kevin McCarthy, I’ve been told by Steve Scalise, I’ve been told by everyone of course I’m getting committee assignments back, and I’ll get better ones than I had in the first place, and there’s no reason why I shouldn’t have them.

You can watch Greene’s comments (which she herself posted video of) above.

