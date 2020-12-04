Mika Brzezinski Rages Over Masks, Then Crushes Scarborough for Straight-Up Laughing at Her: ‘Done With Being Polite!’

Morning Joe co-hosts and co-spouses Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough clashed when she blasted his Republican friends over coronavirus measures like masks, and he straight-up laughed at her in an extended bit mocking her anger.

On Friday morning, Brzezinski talked about President-elect Joe Biden’s comments to CNN’s Jake Tapper about a push for 100 days of universal masking.

“I just wonder, 100 days of masking across the board, Americans being required to wear masks, just how quickly the numbers will change,” Brzezinski said, with rising outrage, “and I wonder if some of the friends you’ve been talking to, Joe, and some of the Republicans who’ve been standing by as stooges to President Trump, not stepping up for the American people and their safety, and quite frankly [not] stepping up against the president’s stupidity and cruelty, not being a leader on this coronavirus, I wonder how quickly the numbers will change, and I wonder if your friends and those Republicans will actually admit that actually doing basic things to mitigate this virus would have changed the course of this pandemic?”

Maskless Republican-supported superspreading has contributed to a death toll that CDC data suggests could be more than a hundred thousand higher than the official confirmed count — as high as nearly 400,000.

“Should I ask them that way?” a smiling Scarborough said, then began an extended fit of giggling through the rest of the segment as he mocked Brzezinski.

“Yeah, ask them. Because you know what the numbers will change. And at this point, I don’t even…” Brzezinski continued as Scarborough laughed and mimicked calling his friends, to which Brzezinski warned “I’d be careful…”

“Let me ask them, dial and, Willie what do you think?” a still-laughing Scarborough said, turning to co-bro Willie Geist. “Do you think I should ask my friends? Or do you think I should let Mika ask my friends in that tone?”

“Mika calls the restaurant, you call the friends. let’s just do it that way,” an amused Geist replied.

“Honestly, honestly, how stupid can you be at this point?” an incensed Brzezinski continued. “If you just actually read about it, learn about it, how stupid can you be to be so arrogant and to be so flip about this when we have numbers like this? How crazy are you?”

“Well, we’ve been asking that question for quite some time. Again, I think I’ll be a little polite first and I’ll pick up the phone…” Scarborough began.

“I’m done with being polite,” Brzezinski interrupted. “I actually would like people in this country to stay alive. unlike some of your friends and Republicans in the Senate and in the House. And President Trump, whose presidency is killing people by the tens of thousands.”

“We agree with all that, we just don’t agree about how I approach my friends,” Scarborough replied, to which Brzezinski snapped “Friends? Those are great friends.”

As Scarborough continued his bit, Brzezinski said “This president wanted you arrested, Joe. And they still stood by him. I’m just saying could you require that he doesn’t kill people?”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

