Fox News primetime anchor Laura Ingraham expressed shock at calls from some of President Donald Trump’s legal surrogates to boycott the upcoming Georgia special election and angrily dismissed — though not by name — those behind them as “stupid” during an interview with Georgia Senator David Perdue. Perdue and his fellow Georgia Republican Senator, Kelly Loeffler, are facing a runoff on January 5th that could tip the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

During a Thursday night interview from Georgia, Ingraham asked Perdue about the lessons learned from the general election one month earlier, when Biked eked out a win in that state while Perdue and Loeffler led their Democratic challengers but fell short of the 50% threshold to avoid a runoff.

“What do you say to those suburbanites?” Ingraham asked. “There’s a lot of women in the Atlanta suburbs especially who maybe don’t like Donald Trump’s style. They like the results of the policies, but they didn’t like his style. What you say now to them, given what’s at stake on January 5th?”

“We talked to a lot of them in the last several years actually, particularly this year. They want to know when to get their lives back to normal. Worried about the safety of their kids, neighborhoods, so forth,” Perdue replied. “A lot of people who voted may be voted against Trump for whatever reason, we think may be coming back to us because they see the value of split ticket.”

“Do the suburbanites need a reunited Republican party or do they need to people running around saying ‘Oh don’t vote and January 5th because that would be perpetuating a corrupt process?'” Ingraham asked, the sarcasm evidence in her voice. “When I heard that the other day I almost fell out of my chair.”

Ingraham was alluding to Trump legal surrogates Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, who held a rally on Wednesday in Atlanta, where they repeatedly pushed conspiracy theories about the integrity of the recounted and certified vote in Georgia, attacked the state’s GOP governor and accused him of being complicit in a cover-up, and warned off Republican voters from participating in “another rigged election” next month.

What’s more, Ingraham has had a hand in promoting those same figures who now threaten to self-destruct the GOP’s chances in Georgia. Back on November 10th, the Fox News hosted Powell in a segment where she lightly pushed back on some outrageous claims, but let Powell declare, unchallenged, that there was “demonstrable statistical and mathematical and computer evidence of hundreds of thousands of votes being injected into the computer system repeatedly, that simply don’t pass muster.” In fact, there is no evidence of such massive vote manipulation, and DHS cybersecurity experts and election officials in Georgia have repeatedly debunked it.

The Fox host, notably, did not mention to Perdue that she’d previously given Powell a platform on her show to spread misinformation about the election, which have since metastasized to increasingly absurd and paranoid claims as lawsuit after lawsuit gets thrown out of court.

Instead, Ingraham angrily dismissed the idea of telling Republican voters to skip the election: “You almost don’t deserve to win if you’re that stupid, I’m sorry.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]