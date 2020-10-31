Obama Mocks Trump’s ‘Obsession’ With Superspreader Crowd Sizes: ‘Did No One Come to His Birthday Party When He Was a Kid?!’

Former President Barack Obama went on a blistering riff about a new study showing that President Donald Trump’s rallies have led to tens of thousands of COVID-19 infections and hundreds of deaths, and mocked Trump’s obsession with crowd size.

At the first of two joint appearances with former Vice President Joe Biden in Michigan on Saturday, Obama tore into Trump over his superspreader rallies.

“Remember when Republicans were saying let Detroit go bankrupt? You remember that?” Obama said. “Now they might as well be saying let America get Covid. Cuz that’s how they’re asking.”

“Ff Trump were focused on Covid from the beginning, cases wouldn’t be reaching new record highs across the country,” Obama continued, referring to the new world record for daily cases that the U.S. set on Friday.

“Some of the places he holds rallies have even seen new spikes after he leaves town. There was just a study by Stanford University, that just came out, showing thousands of people are likely to have gotten sick because of these rallies he’s holding,” President Obama said, referencing a study that suggests a set of Trump rallies led to 30,000 cases and 700 deaths.

“What is his obsession, by the way, with crowd size? You noticed that?” Obama asked, in a mocking tone. “He’s always worried, this is the one measure he has of success.”

“He’s still worrying about his inauguration crowd being smaller than mine,” Obama said, his voice now occasionally cracking with laughter. “It really bugs him, he talks about, he’s still talking about that.”

“Does he have nothing better to worry about? Did no one come to his birthday party when he was a kid? Was he traumatized? What’s with crowds?” he asked.

After a pause, Obama continued, “I’ve had crowds before. You know. Had quite a few. But you know what, a country is going through a pandemic, that’s not what you’re supposed to be worrying about. And that’s the difference between Joe Biden and Trump right there. Trump cares about feeding his ego, Joe cares about keeping you and your families safe. And he’s less interested in feeding his ego with having big crowds then he is making sure he’s not going around making more and more people sick.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]