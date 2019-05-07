Multiple Students Injured in Shooting at Colorado School; Two Suspects in Custody

Multiple students have been injured in a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado.

UPDATE –– 5:37 pm ET: Authorities are now saying there are seven injured victims.

Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth confirmed there are two suspects in custody and there may be a third. They are still clearing the school.

As of the presser, they have been treating it as an active situation, and are asking parents to not pick up their children at the school:

UPDATE #sremshooting, PARENTS please go to Northridge Rec Center not Elementary School to pick up children. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 7, 2019

You can watch the presser above, via Fox News. One parent briefly spoke to a local station about finding out after her son texted her.

