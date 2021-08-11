MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Has Higher Net Favorability Than Andrew Cuomo, Lindsey Graham, and AOC in New Poll

MyPillow CEO and conspiracy superspreader Mike Lindell scored a higher net favorability rating than soon-to-be-ousted Governor Andrew Cuomo, GOP Senator Lindsey Graham, and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a new poll.

In a new The Economist/YouGov poll, respondents were asked to rate the favorability of a list of “political figures” that, for some reason, included Lindell.

The other “political figures” polled were Andrew Cuomo — who resigned from office on the last day of the Aug. 7-10 polling period, New York Attorney General Letitia James — whose devastating investigation led to Cuomo’s resignation, New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul — who will take over when Cuomo’s resignation goes into effect, AOC, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Ohio iCongressman Jim Jordan, and Graham.

Due to a mixture of intense partisan division and the vagaries of name recognition, Lindell wound up with a higher net favorability than a good chunk of that list.

When asked “Do you have a favorable or an unfavorable opinion of” Lindell, 28 percent of all respondents said they viewed Lindell either “very favorably” (14%) or “somewhat favorably” (12%) versus 30 percent who said they viewed Lindell either “very unfavorably” or “somewhat unfavorably,” a net favorability of minus two points.

Among Republicans, Lindell’s net favorability was +39, and among Democrats, minus 38, with 44 percent of respondents saying they didn’t know whether they held a favorable or unfavorable view.

Lindell’s net favorability was higher than:

Cuomo’s, whose minus 48-point net rating was largely consistent across party lines.

Graham, who scored a minus 15 that included 19 percent of Republicans who viewed him unfavorably.

AOC, whose minus 8 net rating included a sharply-divided +54 among Democrats and -54 among Republicans.

Jordan, who could only manage a minus 4 to be edged out by Lindell.

Hochul, whose anemic name recognition resulted in 10 percent favorable, 13 percent unfavorable, and a whopping 77 percent “don’t know” for a net of minus three.

Even Desantis, who is popular among Republicans, could only tie Lindell’s net rating at 32 percent favorable and 34 percent unfavorable.

James beat DeSantis and Lindell with 20 percent favorable versus 18 percent unfavorable.

Lindell’s entire claim to political fame is his support for former President Donald Trump, and in particular his consistent and ongoing spreading of election lies and conspiracies that have almost a third of Republicans believing Trump will be reinstated to the presidency.

