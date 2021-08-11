NEW POLL: As August 13 Deadline Nears, Almost a THIRD of Republicans Think Trump Will Be ‘Reinstated’ as President This Year

Nearly a third of Republicans believe that former President Donald Trump will be “reinstated” to the presidency this year, even as the fantastical August 13 “deadline” for that event approaches with no sign of its fruition.

It has been more than two months since the political media world was set abuzz when The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman first reported that Trump was telling confidants that he believes he’ll be reinstated to the presidency in August, reporting that was later confirmed by other outlets — and fed by delusions floated by Trump allies like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and attorney Sidney Powell.

And Trump himself appeared to confirm this in June when he told a crowd in North Carolina that “we’re gonna take back the White House, and sooner than you think.”

According to Lindell, the date of Trump’s miraculous ascension was to be August 13 — two days from now. And even though there have been a flood of fact-checks that show this to be a legal and constitutional impossibility, and intense coverage of that fact, a stubbornly large percentage of Republicans are immune to that truth.

A Politico/Morning Consult poll published Wednesday asked respondents “How likely do you think it is that former President Donald Trump will be reinstated as U.S. President this year, if at all?”

Among Republicans, 29 percent said it is either “very likely” (19%) or “somewhat likely” (10%) that Trump will be reinstated. That belief was even stronger among Republican women, 32 percent of whom see Trump’s reinstatement this year as likely.

And there’s an illustrative correlation between those Republican voters who believe Trump will be reinstated and the nearly identical 27 percent of “not fully vaccinated” people who say it is “very likely” (16%) or “somewhat likely” (11%) that Trump will be reinstated.

Lindell has since backed off of the August 13 timeline, but continues to spew election conspiracies to anyone who will broadcast them.

