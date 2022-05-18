Pro-Trump Congressman — Who Barricaded Door on Jan. 6 — Files Bill to ‘Expunge’ Trump’s Impeachment for Inciting Attack

Oklahoma Republican Congressman Markwayne Mullin is leading an effort to “expunge” former President Donald Trump‘s impeachment for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol — even though it was Mullin who helped barricade the door to the House chamber during that attack.

First reported by The Daily Beast, Mullin’s resolution has the support of dozens of GOP House members, including Rep. Elise Stefanik — currently under fire for her support of replacement theory.

The Hill notes that the resolution relies on debunked election lies, and the stunning detail about Mullin’s activities during the attack whose consequences he’s trying to erase:

A copy of Mullin’s draft bill obtained by The Hill said that the incitement of insurrection impeachment charge “contains a subjective account of that which transpired at the Capitol on January 6, 2021” and “omits any discussion of the circumstances, unusual voting patterns, and voting anomalies of the 2020 Presidential election itself.” Mullin, a former mixed martial arts fighter, leaped into action to barricade doors to the House chamber during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, making his move to erase Trump’s impeachment after the attack particularly notable. In the several paragraphs the resolution spends addressing the 2020 election, it says that Trump won 18 of 19 so-called bellwether counties that have traditionally corresponded with the winner of the presidential election and that Trump won more votes than he did in 2016. It mentions voting rules changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recount efforts being “vociferously opposed” by officials in some states.

Mullin also introduced an unsuccessful resolution to expunge Trump’s first impeachment in 2019. That bill accumulated eight Republican co-sponsors: Rep. Greg Steube, Rep. Mike Rogers, Rep. Lance Gooden, Rep. Doug LaMalfa, Rep. Kelly Armstrong, Rep. Ronny Jackson, Rep. Andy Harris, and Rep. Barry Moore.

According to Fox News Digital, the new bill has 28 co-sponsors, including the aforementioned Stefanik — who is also the GOP Conference chair.

