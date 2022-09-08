Reporters Mourn for Bernard Shaw After CNN Announces Anchor’s Passing: ‘A Trailblazer and Legend’

Reporters and anchors across the media universe grieved for Bernard Shaw after CNN announced the passing of their esteemed former newsman.

Shaw’s family confirmed to CNN that the 82-year-old, award-winning broadcast television journalist died from a case of pneumonia unrelated to Covid-19. Shaw was instrumental for CNN’s launch, and he was known for being their chief anchor for 2 decades, his coverage from the Gulf War, and his other noted coverage of foreign conflicts and major political events.

Even after Shaw retired from CNN in 2001, he continued to make occasional appearances on the network. Shaw’s influence as an anchor earned him a great deal of clout in the media industry, and many members of his CNN family took to Twitter in order to mourn his passing.

Shaw’s reputation went well beyond his home network, however, for journalists from all over wound up paying tribute to him as well.

RIP.

