Reporters Mourn for Bernard Shaw After CNN Announces Anchor’s Passing: ‘A Trailblazer and Legend’

Reporters and anchors across the media universe grieved for Bernard Shaw after CNN announced the passing of their esteemed former newsman.

Shaw’s family confirmed to CNN that the 82-year-old, award-winning broadcast television journalist died from a case of pneumonia unrelated to Covid-19. Shaw was instrumental for CNN’s launch, and he was known for being their chief anchor for 2 decades, his coverage from the Gulf War, and his other noted coverage of foreign conflicts and major political events.

Even after Shaw retired from CNN in 2001, he continued to make occasional appearances on the network. Shaw’s influence as an anchor earned him a great deal of clout in the media industry, and many members of his CNN family took to Twitter in order to mourn his passing.

Sad news just in this morning that our beloved Bernard Shaw has passed away at age 82. A trailblazer and a true CNN original. Rest in Peace: https://t.co/Dr5CrEuxpY — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) September 8, 2022 We have lost a CNN original. A trailblazer and legend, a man of profound talent and endless grace. Soft spoken yet booming voice. A role model and example and mentor to so so many. #RIP Bernard Shaw. — John King (@JohnKingCNN) September 8, 2022 When I arrived at CNN 29 years ago Bernie Shaw was our editorial compass and anchor in the truest sense of the word. Thank you, Bernie, for showing us how it’s done. Such a good man. May his memory be a blessing. https://t.co/BKyo8Ujnaq — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) September 8, 2022 BREAKING: #BernardShaw CNN’s 1st chief anchor has died. Thank you Bernie for paving the way! For the late-night pep talks & words of encouragement. Your brilliance, courage & humility made the world a better place. REST IN PEACE.https://t.co/mRfFnYgK8Z — Don Lemon (@donlemon) September 8, 2022 RIP CNN anchor and icon Bernard Shaw, who died yesterday at age 82, per his family. Deepest condolences to his family, friends, and former colleagues. May his memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/3Xh27a0ucH — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 8, 2022

Shaw’s reputation went well beyond his home network, however, for journalists from all over wound up paying tribute to him as well.

