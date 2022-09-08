Reporters Mourn for Bernard Shaw After CNN Announces Anchor’s Passing: ‘A Trailblazer and Legend’
Reporters and anchors across the media universe grieved for Bernard Shaw after CNN announced the passing of their esteemed former newsman.
Shaw’s family confirmed to CNN that the 82-year-old, award-winning broadcast television journalist died from a case of pneumonia unrelated to Covid-19. Shaw was instrumental for CNN’s launch, and he was known for being their chief anchor for 2 decades, his coverage from the Gulf War, and his other noted coverage of foreign conflicts and major political events.
Even after Shaw retired from CNN in 2001, he continued to make occasional appearances on the network. Shaw’s influence as an anchor earned him a great deal of clout in the media industry, and many members of his CNN family took to Twitter in order to mourn his passing.
Sad news just in this morning that our beloved Bernard Shaw has passed away at age 82. A trailblazer and a true CNN original. Rest in Peace: https://t.co/Dr5CrEuxpY
— Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) September 8, 2022
We have lost a CNN original. A trailblazer and legend, a man of profound talent and endless grace. Soft spoken yet booming voice. A role model and example and mentor to so so many. #RIP Bernard Shaw.
— John King (@JohnKingCNN) September 8, 2022
When I arrived at CNN 29 years ago Bernie Shaw was our editorial compass and anchor in the truest sense of the word. Thank you, Bernie, for showing us how it’s done. Such a good man. May his memory be a blessing. https://t.co/BKyo8Ujnaq
— Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) September 8, 2022
BREAKING: #BernardShaw CNN’s 1st chief anchor has died. Thank you Bernie for paving the way! For the late-night pep talks & words of encouragement. Your brilliance, courage & humility made the world a better place. REST IN PEACE.https://t.co/mRfFnYgK8Z
— Don Lemon (@donlemon) September 8, 2022
RIP CNN anchor and icon Bernard Shaw, who died yesterday at age 82, per his family.
Deepest condolences to his family, friends, and former colleagues.
May his memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/3Xh27a0ucH
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 8, 2022
Shaw’s reputation went well beyond his home network, however, for journalists from all over wound up paying tribute to him as well.
Heartbroken and devastated by this news…as straight-arrow a news reporter as there ever was, Bernie was my co-anchor at @CNN for 8 years, and a friend for the ages. My heart goes out to his wife Linda and their wonderful children.. https://t.co/js8ute3o63
— Judy Woodruff (@JudyWoodruff) September 8, 2022
R.I.P. Bernard Shaw -I worked for him as an intern at “Inside Politics” while in college. One of the greats with a booming TV voice in the early days of CNN. And a big Washington football fan @Commanders 🙏’s up for his family. https://t.co/4nHigwyUco
— Bret Baier (@BretBaier) September 8, 2022
Thank you Bernard Shaw.
Journalist. Newsroom leader. Inspiration. Mentor. #RIP https://t.co/rg0lyXdAGL
— Major Garrett (@MajorCBS) September 8, 2022
RIP, Mr. Shaw. https://t.co/eJziuwoZrA
— Robert Costa (@costareports) September 8, 2022
So sorry to hear this. Rest In Peace to a journalist who inspired me & so many others to get into this line of work. One of the best. https://t.co/6OJBkcn41S
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 8, 2022
Godspeed my friend. #CNN anchor #BernardShaw dead at 82 🙏🏾 https://t.co/S0BZCgwhEB
— Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) September 8, 2022
Sad to see that Bernie Shaw, the former CNN anchor, has died at 82. He had an amazing career, including coverage of the start of the Gulf War and that killer debate question to Mike Dukakis, and was a gracious person as well
— HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) September 8, 2022
He was an inspiration to so many. My deepest condolences to Mr. Shaw's family. https://t.co/1z6a8twMoA
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) September 8, 2022
RIP.
—
