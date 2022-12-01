Republican Jewish Coalition Calls on ‘All Political Leaders’ to Condemn Kanye West, Alex Jones After ‘Disgusting’ Display of Hate

The Republican Jewish Coalition tore into Alex Jones, Nick Fuentes, and Kanye West on Thursday, calling them “a disgusting triumvirate of conspiracy theorists,” after they appeared together on an InfoWars live stream riddled with anti-Semitism and other hateful rhetoric.

“Today’s InfoWars show featuring Alex Jones, Nick Fuentes, and Kanye West – a disgusting triumvirate of conspiracy theorists, Holocaustcdeniers, and antisemites – was a horrific cesspool of dangerous, bigoted Jew hatred,” wrote the conservative political group in a statement.

“We vehemently condemn those comments and call on all political leaders to reject these messengers of hate and relegate them to the dustbin of history where they belong,” the statement added, explicitly calling on political leaders to publicly condemn the trio.

West and Fuentes have been at the center of a political firestorm since meeting with former President Donald Trump last week at his Florida home. Many top GOP leaders like Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Mitt Romney (R-UT), and Marco Rubio (R-FL) condemned Trump for giving Fuentes a “seat at the table,” but others like House GOP leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) equivocated on their condemnation of the meeting, directing their ire only at Fuentes.

Statement from the Republican Jewish Coalition pic.twitter.com/HbbSO1H7QS — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) December 1, 2022

“Given his praise of Hitler, it can’t be overstated that Kanye West is a vile, repellent bigot who has targeted the Jewish community with threats and Nazi-style defamation,” the RJC added, concluding:

Conservatives who have mistakenly indulged Kanye West must make it clear that he is a pariah. Enough is enough.

West become something of a right-wing darling in early October after he joined the culture war by wearing a “white lives matter” t-shirt to a fashion event. Within a week, Fox News’s top-rated opinion host, Tucker Carlson, featured West for a two-day prime time interview special, which was later accused of being deceptively edited to cut out West’s anti-Semitic comments.

