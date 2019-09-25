Retired Col. Ralph Peters condemned Republican Senators — specifically calling out Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Lindsey Graham — who are defending President Donald Trump for his actions soliciting Ukraine to investigate his potential 2020 rival, Joe Biden: “These men are abandoning their oath to the Constitution.”

Many GOP Senators rushed to dismiss the call summary that the White House released on Wednesday where Trump directly asking Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky for the “favor” of looking into Biden and his son, Hunter. Graham scoffed at it, calling it a “nothing (no quid-pro-quo) burger” on Twitter. While not directly addressing Trump’s phone call, McConnell took to the floor of the Senate to blast Democrats’ “rush to judgment” in their “impeachment addiction.”

“We’ve seen presidents do foolish things, but nothing quite like this,” Peters told MSNBC’s Ari Melber. “Putin has dismembered their country, invaded it. The Ukrainians have put up a heroic struggle. And Trump just turns it into this, this grotesquery. Ari, I’ve heard people on your show and many others comparing Trump to a mob boss. He’s a cartoon of a mob boss. This isn’t The Godfather, it’s Married to the Mob, without Michelle Pfeifer.”

Melber then played a series of clips of Republican Congressmen defiantly claiming there was no “smoking gun” or “quid pro quo” in the memo recounting the call and blasting Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her decision to launch an impeachment inquiry over the president’s own admissions about his conduct toward Ukraine.

“In closing, sir, your assessment of the merits of those arguments?” Melber asked.

In reaction, Peters took a deep breath, closed his eyes, and let out a brief laugh of disgust.

“The Republicans in the Senate have disgraced not only themselves and their once great party, they’ve disgraced our country,” Peters proclaimed. “If Donald Trump gave Vladimir Putin our nuclear codes, Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham would describe it as a breakthrough for peace. We have sunk very, very low, and God knows, these men have abandoned their oath to the Constitution, and they’re essentially abandoning their country.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

