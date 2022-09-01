The Republican Senator charged with fortifying his party’s ranks in November’s election is accusing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) of undermining his cause.

Speaking with Politico, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) — who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee — went after McConnell over what he termed a “strategic disagreement” about the rhetoric they should use to describe their party’s Senate hopefuls.

“Sen. McConnell and I clearly have a strategic disagreement here … We have great candidates,” the Florida Senator said. He added, “I think it’s important that we’re all cheerleaders for our candidates.”

On Aug. 18, McConnell threw cold water on the prospect of the GOP taking the majority in the Senate — blaming “candidate quality.”

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate,” McConnell said. “Senate races are just different. They’re statewide. Candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome.”

Georgia’s Herschel Walker, Ohio’s J.D. Vance, Pennsylvania’s Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Arizona’s Blake Masters are among those who have come under scrutiny for their extremist platforms, frequent gaffes and — in some cases — questionable effort. Even Rick Scott has had trouble defending these candidates when pressed to do so.

Still, he believes that the GOP needs to be on the same page if these Senate aspirants are to emerge victorious in the fall.

“If you trash talk our candidates … you hurt our chances of winning, and you hurt our candidates’ ability to raise money,” Scott said. “I know they’re good candidates, because I’ve been talking to them and they’re working their butts off.”

