House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) lobbied against President Donald Trump’s decision to grant Roger Stone clemency, the former Trump adviser said in an interview, adding they wanted him “to die” of coronavirus “in a fetid, squalid hellhole.”

“Every circuit in the country has put people in my situation either in early release or home confinement or delay in their incarceration,” Stone, 67, said in the Wednesday interview on Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla. “But I’m being treated differently. This is the ‘special treatment’ everybody keeps talking about. I was supposed be sent … to surrender at a prison that is rife with COVID. It was a death sentence. I would not have survived long enough to see my appeal. So the president, in his wisdom, in an act of mercy, realized that this was a do or die matter, wasn’t just a legal matter. The option of waiting in prison until my appeal was heard was not really an option.

“I know that Kevin McCarthy and Elise Stefanik were lobbying the president against any act of clemency,” he added. “They, I guess, wanted me to die in a fetid, squalid hellhole in Georgia of coronavirus.”

Trump on Friday granted Stone a commutation relieving him of a 40-month prison sentence that was set to begin on Tuesday. Stone was convicted in February on seven counts related to allegations he misled Congress.

Stone added in his interview that he didn’t believe the trial was fair, pointing to prosecutor Jeannie Rhee — who worked as a defense attorney for Hillary Clinton and for the Clinton Foundation — and to the jury selection process.

“The jury itself could have been the Obama-Clinton administration alumni reunion. There were no Republicans, no independents, no military veterans, no Roman Catholics, no African American men, no blue-collar workers, nobody with less than a college education,” Stone said.

“But a majority of the jurors — post-college educations, people who work for left-wing think tanks, people who work for Democratic political action committees, three lawyers, people with direct ties to the FBI or Department of Justice,” he added. “We even had a woman on there who went to law school with one of the prosecutors on my case and said they friends.”

McCarthy and Stefanik never weighed in on Stone’s matter publicly, though some members of Congress did. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) said he disagreed with Trump while Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) called Stone’s commutation “historic corruption.”

With respect to Trump, Stone said there was evidence his 2016 campaign had been spied on inappropriately — and singled CNN out for criticism. The network was the only one to camp outside Stone’s house the morning 29 heavily-armed federal agents arrested him, leading observers to wonder whether officials illegally leaked information related to his case.

“I know CNN keeps saying that the president has produced no evidence that he was spied on,” Stone said. “But that’s simply not true, which makes it like everything else CNN reports. I don’t get my news from CNN for the same reason I don’t eat out of the toilet.”

