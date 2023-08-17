Rudy Giuliani Accused of Pocketing $300K From Investors After Promising Biden ‘Smoking Gun’ Documentary That…Went Up In Smoke

As Rudy Giuliani’s legal and financial troubles pile up, the former New York City mayor is also facing scrutiny from two brothers accusing him of promising them an anti-Joe Biden documentary that he failed to deliver.

Insider flagged a lawsuit filed earlier this month by brothers and Republican donors Baldev and Kewel Munger.

The Mungers claim that in 2019, Giuliani and his associates, Tim Yale and George Dickson III, asked them to invest in a documentary project that would be a “possible ‘kill shot'” to Biden’s presidential campaign against Donald Trump.

The suit alleged that Giuliani’s team suggested they had “smoking guns” to back up the unproven claim that Biden pushed for the firing of Ukrainian prosecutor general Viktor Shokin in order to protect his son, Hunter Biden, from an investigation into Burisma while he sat on the company’s board.

From Insider’s report:

Allegedly, the film was supposed to reveal a “smoking gun” that would take the Bidens down, secure Trump’s second term, and enrich the Mungers in the process. “Yale and Dickson represented that this documentary movie was going to be bigger and more profitable than Michael Moore’s ‘Fahrenheit 9/11,’ which earned $200 million at the box office.” The Mungers, who had given tens of thousands of dollars to Republican candidates, were sold. They turned over $1 million to finance the film, according to promissory notes attached to the complaint as exhibits. Out of that money, $300,000 allegedly went to Giuliani himself; the rest “was stolen by Dickson and Yale for their own personal use,” the lawsuit claims.

Mother Jones previously reported that Giuliani had lucrative allowance to fly around and entice potential investors to back the film project, which was abandoned as production went down in shambles. Giuliani isn’t listed as a defendant in the suit, though the court does refer to “DOE defendants” who shall be named with the ascertainment of their wrongful conduct.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com