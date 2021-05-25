Russell Brand said Monday that he didn’t appreciate the way media and social-media companies suppressed news about President Joe Biden’s family, including his son, Hunter Biden, and brother, Jim Biden.

The British actor made the comment during an interview with journalist Glenn Greenwald on his YouTube channel, but started out with a caveat. “I’m not a pro-Republican person,” Brand said. “I don’t see myself that way. I don’t see myself as conservative, or that I’m in a Trump, or Giuliani, or [the] kind of media establishments that were reporting on these revelations [about Biden’s family]. They are not my cultural, social, or political allies. That’s certainly not how I see myself.

“However, it seems to me — what reason is Hunter Biden sat [sic] on the board of an energy company in … Ukraine?” he added. “What reason is James Biden sat on the board, or receiving payments from an energy company, in China?”

Brand was referring to Hunter Biden’s 2014-19 term on the board of Burisma Holdings, a natural-gas company with operations in Ukraine. He and Jim Biden were also involved in a failed venture with CEFC, a Chinese energy company. Twitter and Facebook prevented users from sharing certain stories that touched on the dealings in the month leading up to the 2020 election, while Twitter took the added step of suspending The New York Post’s account on the platform.

“We’re talking about sleaze, corruption, financial misdemeanors, and relationships between corporations, big business, and politicians — let’s face it, unless you’re bloody stupid, you know that’s going on all the time,” Brand told Greenwald. “For me, revelations that there are financial connections between energy companies in … Ukraine, energy companies in China, and the Biden family are troubling. That should be public knowledge. And it’s even more troubling that Twitter, and Facebook and the media at large deliberately kept it out of the news because they didn’t want it to influence the election.”

Taking a more philosophical tone — and turning his fire on the Democratic Party — Brand added, “What is democracy then? It suggests to me that democracy is, ‘We want you to vote for this person. We don’t want you to vote for that person.’ As I’ve said, Donald Trump, you know, I don’t think Donald Trump’s the answer, but I’m sad to realize that I can no longer even claim to believe Joe Biden or the Democratic Party might be the answer, because look at how they behave. And look at the relationships between media, social media, and that party. They conspired to keep information away from you because it was not convenient to their agenda.”

Watch above via Russell Brand on YouTube.

