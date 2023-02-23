Scarborough Torches Trump For Attacking Over Train Disaster While ‘Biden Is Risking His Life Fighting For Western Democracy’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough torched ex-President Donald Trump for attacking President Joe Biden on the Ohio rail disaster while Biden was “risking his life fighting for Western democracy.”

President Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine Monday to mark the anniversary of the war against Russia, while Trump spent Tuesday attacking the administration and handing out branded water during a trip to East Palestine, Ohio in response to the Feb. 3 train derailment that has caused an ecological disaster,

On Wednesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Scarborough lashed out at Trump for spending his speech in Ohio bragging about the “branded Trump water” he brought and attacking Biden, and for not showing up to train disasters during his own presidency:

JOE SCARBOROUGH: The guy is just so gross. He really is. I mean, you’re talking about Trump water, branded Trump water. And by the way, he’s such a hypocrite, too, talking about attacking Joe Biden while Joe Biden is going, you know, risking his life fighting for Western democracy, something he doesn’t give a damn about, something. You know, when you have a guy that talks about suspending the Constitution, it’s just absolutely insane… And by the way, where was that guy when there were were disasters, when there were train disasters, when he was president of the United States? MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Exactly. JOE SCARBOROUGH: I never saw him out. I never saw him out. Where was he? Why? Why did he decide to go here? MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Well, he did go throw paper towels at people. At one point, former President Donald Trump bringing Trump water with him on a visit to East Palestine, Ohio, yesterday. That’s where the Norfolk Southern train derailed and spilled toxic chemicals. Trump spent his time criticizing President Biden’s handling of the crisis and said he had a stronger working relationship with FEMA when he was in power. Trump also claimed without evidence that the Biden administration only directed more resources to East Palestine because Trump announced that he’s–. JOE SCARBOROUGH: Just a lie. Just a liar. MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Visiting the area.

