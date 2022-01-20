Former Trump campaign manager and adviser, Steve Bannon, accused Lindsey Graham (R-SC) of being one of the five “traitors” to MAGA world that are secretly supporting President Joe Biden.

Bannon said on his popular War Room podcast on Thursday, “Have enough guts to step up and tell us, Lindsey Graham, who you are.” Bannon was referring to the five Republican senators that Biden said during his press conference Wednesday “told me that they agree with whatever I’m talking about for them to do.”

Biden refused to divulge the names of these Republicans, who he claims fear retribution if they openly supported him. “Did you ever think that one man out of office could intimidate an entire party where they’re unwilling to take any vote contrary to what he thinks should be taken for fear of being defeated in a primary?” Biden asked rhetorically.

Bannon vowed to figure out who the senators are, although he was quick to suspect one of them is Graham. “The five traitors — and this is the scumbags and slimeballs you have here in the nation’s capital — he got five Republican senators have told him they agree with what he’s doing,” Bannon raged. “We are gonna find out who you are,” Bannon insisted.

“They agree with what he’s doing and they would vote and support him, but they’re afraid of, wait for it, the War Room Posse,” Bannon continued, citing his own podcast’s followers.

