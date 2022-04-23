‘This Is The MAGA Party Now!’ Biden Slams Republicans, Singles Out Ted Cruz and McCarthy Tape

President Joe Biden slammed Republicans during a speech, singling out Sen. Ted Cruz and the Kevin McCarthy audio as he told the crowd “These guys are a different breed of cat.”

The president gave remarks on Earth Day at the signing of “An Executive Order Strengthening the Nation’s Forests, Communities, and Local Economies at Seward Park in Seattle, Washington Friday afternoon.

During the speech, Biden sounded a note he has struck several times this week, blasting Republicans as different from the ones he used to be able to make deals with, and citing audio proving McCarthy lied about privately calling for then-President Donald Trump‘s ouster over the Jan. 6 insurrection:

Look, you talk about, you know, a couple — there’s only two senators that occasionally don’t vote with me. That’s right, right? (Laughter.) Literally, 48 — they talk about the split in the Democratic Party. There’s virtually no split in the Democratic Party. We just happen to have 50 presidents. (Laughter.) You know, you have 50 senators and 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans. I mean, any one can change the dynamic. Right? But all kidding aside, 48 percent of my Democratic colleagues in the Senate vote with me 94 percent of the time. So it’s not like we have a split, but we don’t have — we have virtually no Republicans. There’s some. We get up to as many as seven or eight will vote. This ain’t your father’s Republican Party. Not — not a joke. All you got to do is look what is being played on — played this morning about the tape that was released. Anyway. (Laughter.) You know, but all kid- — kidding aside, this is the MAGA party now. It’s — you know, you got the senator from Texas and others. These guys are a different breed of cat. They’re not like what I served with for so many years. And the people who know better are afraid to act correctly, because they know they’ll be primaried. I’ve had — I won’t mention any of them; I promised I never would, and I won’t — but up to six come to me and say, “Joe, I want to be with you on such and such but I can’t. I’ll be primaried. I’ll lose my race. I’ll lose my race.”

The president delivered variations on that theme 4 or 5 times this week.

Watch above via King 5.

