Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls amid an ongoing investigation into whether he committed election fraud.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports that they spoke to Macon County Board of Elections Director Melanie Thibault, who confirmed Meadows’ removal from their voter list. Thibault said she consulted with the state’s Board of Elections, and found that Meadows was not only registered to vote in North Carolina and Virginia, but his voting record suggests he participated in elections within both states.

“What I found was that he was also registered in the state of Virginia,” Thibault said, “and he voted in a 2021 election. The last election he voted in Macon County was in 2020.”

Thibault told the Times that when Meadows registered to vote in Virginia, he didn’t say anything about his Macon County registration, which is why Virginia officials never notified anyone in North Carolina beforehand. Thibault described this as a “normal practice” for removing people from the county’s voter list, though the Times notes North Carolina state law says “if a person goes into another state, county, municipality, precinct, ward, or other election district, or into the District of Columbia, and while there exercises the right of a citizen by voting in an election, that person shall be considered to have lost residence in that State, county, municipality, precinct, ward, or other election district from which that person removed.”

Meadows’ spokespeople didn’t offer comment on the story, which comes amid a series of recent questions about his voter registration.

Last month, a New Yorker report said Meadows was registered to vote at a North Carolina mobile home he never actually visited. While sources say Meadows’ family members visited the location, he never did, which raises the matter of potential fraud if Meadows did not actually spend a night there.

Meadows has also been in the news lately because of the text messages he received from Donald Trump’s son and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as they recommended conspiratorial ideas for how the former president might remain in power after losing the 2020 election.

