Trump Drops New Video Attacking Prosecutor Who Got Him Arrested — With 16 Second Rant About Biden Probe

Former President Donald Trump dropped a new video attacking Special Counsel Jack Smith and referencing a Biden probe that made news this week with a debate over whether key evidence actually exists.

The former president is reported to be extremely worried following his arrest and arraignment on 37 counts related to violations of the Espionage Act, the product of an investigation spearheaded by Smith. If convicted, he faces what amounts to a life sentence.

Trump has been lashing out consistently, including on Saturday morning, when he posted a video on his Truth Social platform attacking Smith for 16 seconds, finishing with a perhaps unintentional Andy Kaufman-esque sign-off:

Crooked Joe Biden pressed deranged Jack Smith to do this fake indictment on me in order to take the pressure off the fact that they caught Joe Biden stealing $5 million. And that’s just the beginning. Thank you very much.

Trump has consistently tried to accuse Biden of “having me arrested,” but fact-checkers and other journalists have just as consistently pointed out that the Justice Department and Smith are independent of the White House.

The allegation Trump referenced has to do with a Republican charge derived from an FBI form they say details allegations against Biden and his son Hunter Biden — the latest wrinkle being the claim that an informant’s source claims to have over a dozen audiotapes implicating Biden.

Several Republicans have pumped the brakes by pointing out the tapes may not even exist, including Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Rep. James Comer (R-KY) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson.

When reached for comment about the charge, White House counsel spokesman Ian Sams told Mediaite, “Everything in their so-called investigation seems to be mysteriously missing: informants, audio tapes, and most importantly of all – any credible evidence. Maybe it’s time for House Republicans to join the President to focus on real issues that matter to the American people like fighting inflation and creating jobs instead of these sad sideshow stunts.”

Watch above via Trump.

