Trump Goes On Posting Bender on Documents Probe Amid Rape Trial With Complaints About Biden Not Getting Raided

Ex-President Donald Trump brought up the classified documents probe in a series of social media posts even as the E. Jean Carroll rape allegations took center stage this week.

The trial began this week in the defamation suit Carroll filed in 2019 after Trump accused her of lying about being raped by him. Carroll herself took the stand this week, and also had several stunning exchanges with Trump attorney Joe Tacopina as he cross-examined her.

But Trump faces a raft of other investigations and potential indictments — the Special Counsel Jack Smith-led Justice Department probes into Trump’s mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act and his conduct surrounding the January 6 insurrection, as well as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of his effort to overturn election results in Georgia and New York Attorney General Letitia James’s civil case against Trump and his company, and his arrest and arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom over an indictment on 34 felony counts for crimes involving hush money payments to adult entertainment entrepreneur Stormy Daniels and others.

The rape trial is obviously on Trump’s mind, as evidenced by the attack he launched on Carroll Friday via his campaign.

But on Friday night, he devoted several social media posts to the classified documents investigation that burst onto the public scene with a raid on Mar-a-Lago — posts highlighting the complaint that President Joe Biden’s home was not raided by the FBI when Biden’s legal team invited them to search his Delaware residence.

In posts shared by Trump, Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton railed against the documents investigation, and posted videos beneath the captions:

They’re trying to RIG THE ELECTION against @RealDonaldTrump again! The attack on @RealDonaldTrump is part of the worst and most dangerous corruption in American history. @JudicialWatch

stepping up for the rule of law! “When it came to Biden, there was no raid, no subpoena, no grand jury, and the Biden administration has been slow walking the disclosure of those searches of classified information,” @TomFitton. Biden protected while @RealDonaldTrump harassed. BLATANT CORRUPTION! Biden National Archives’ Hides Over 85% of @RealDonaldTrump Raid Records! (Biden White House was directly involved in the dispute by initiating “special access request” that advanced the scam investigation of the documents!)

Many experts — including former AG Bill Barr — see the documents case as the most dangerous to Trump,

