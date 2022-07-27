As the Rupert Murdoch media empire has rapidly begun distancing itself from the MAGA era in recent days, former President Donald Trump reportedly has his eyes on another Fox News star he thinks might be about to turn on him.

According to Rolling Stone, the former president has been steadfastly tracking his Fox News coverage and broken them down into categories of which ones are in his corner and which ones could potentially bail on him. Rolling Stone reports that Trump has put 10 p.m. host Laura Ingraham in the latter group.

From the article:

In private discussions, Trump has cataloged which major on-air personalities, hosts, and shows he views as steadfastly all-in “for Trump,” which ones he sees as possibly defecting, and which he deems “against Trump.” For instance, Trump views Sean Hannity as firmly in his column, and has expressed some doubt about which camp Laura Ingraham might end up in come 2024

Indeed, Ingraham has been publicly non-committal about her 2024 vote. Earlier this year, the Fox News host told a Virginia magazine that she’s not “there for him” yet, regarding 2024.

The former president, on Tuesday, groused about another Fox News show he believes is no longer Team Trump. In a post on Truth Social, Trump seethed over a segment on Fox & Friends.

“That show has been terrible – gone to the ‘dark side,” Trump wrote.

All this comes on the heels of a pair of stunning op-eds from the editorial boards of the Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post — which declared, respectively, that he “utterly failed” and is “unfit for office.”

