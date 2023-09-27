‘Wait Til Melania Finds Out He’s Worth 800 Bucks!’ View Hosts Gleefully Roast Trump Over Fraud Ruling

The View co-hosts displayed palpable glee as they roasted ex-President Donald Trump over the bombshell ruling he committed fraud and could be banned from doing business in New York.

News broke Tuesday that Judge Arthur Engoron of the Supreme Court 1st Judicial District in New York ruled that Trump and his company committed fraud in a major development in the civil case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Trump reacted to the news by lashing out repeatedly at the judge’s decision, and leveling familiar slurs against AG James, calling her “racist.”

On Wednesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sara Haines took turns roasting Trump.

A sampling:

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: The judge ruled that he committed fraud by inflating the value of his assets by billions of dollars. Now he stands to lose control of his real estate properties as well. Will this finally pull back the curtain on the man? JOY BEHAR: Wait til Melania finds out he’s worth 800 bucks! SARA HAINES: Oh, yeah. That is all he paid in taxes! SUNNY HOSTIN: That’s going to be the best. I would say it’s it’s pulling the curtain entirely back. But we’re peeking in now. Right. I mean, that’s where it is. Letitia James, kudos to her. WHOOPI GOLDBERG: She was not playing!

…

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: This is how crazy it is. He inflated the value of Mar-A-Lago, his club down in Florida by 2,300%. That would be like me saying that my two bedroom apartment is like a multi for Penthouse and then trying to get a line of credit off of it. It’s insanity! An average person would be in jail for doing it. Here’s the thing, like because I do know the man decently well, he thinks that being a loser or being poor or struggling financially, those are the absolute worst things. He never learned that playground lesson we did, that winning isn’t everything. I think this, I honestly think seeing the potentially seeing the same Trump Tower taken off of Fifth Avenue would be more devastating to him than sitting in a prison cell because it says unequivocally he is a loser in the place he always wanted to be. JOY BEHAR: He’s a loser!

Watch above via ABC’s The View.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com