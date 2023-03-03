WATCH: Chuck Schumer Very Amused By Biden One-Liner To Reporters Screaming About Reelection Launch

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was amused by President Joe Biden’s quip to reporters who were screaming questions about his reelection launch.

There has been chatter about President Biden seeking reelection since the early weeks of his presidency, but that chatter has increased to a fever pitch since the midterms, and following a raft of stories about anonymous Democrats grumbling about Biden’s age and other potential liabilities. While Biden has all but confirmed he will run again, the press has anxiously pressed for an announcement.

When the president spoke to reporters after a meeting with Senate Democrats on Capitol Hill Thursday, he had a little fun with them on the subject.

As Biden and Schumer emerged from the meeting, reporters began to scream questions. Schumer shushed them to offer a brief readout of the meeting, then let out a guffaw when Biden cracked wise to the reporters as they renewed screaming:

REPORTER: Mr. President. Mr. President. When will you– when will you announce your reelection, sir? LEADER SCHUMER: We talked about implementing the great accomplishments of the president the last two years. We believe we can get a lot of good bipartisan stuff done in these two years. We are filled with unity, optimism and optimism about 2024. REPORTER: Mr. President, when will you announce your reelection, sir? PRESIDENT BIDEN: I beg your pardon? REPORTER: Your reelection, sir? PRESIDENT BIDEN: When I announced it! LEADER SCHUMER: (guffaws)

Biden went on to tell reporters that he will go to the site of the train derailment last month after weeks of pressure from the media and other critics:

Q Mr. President, do you plan to visit Ohio to discuss the situation there with the train derailment and the people (inaudible) with federal assistance? THE PRESIDENT: I’ve spoken with every official in Ohio, Democrat and Republican, on a continuous basis, as in Pennsylvania. I laid out a little bit in there what I think the answers are, and we put it together. And we will be implementing an awful lot to the legislation here. And I will be out there at some point.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com