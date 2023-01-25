WATCH: Ex-GOP Official and Witness in Election Crimes Probe Says There Is Enough Evidence to Charge Trump

Former Lieutenant Governor of Georgia and freshly-minted CNN Republican political analyst Geoff Duncan told his new colleagues that there’s enough evidence to indict ex-President Donald Trump in the Georgia grand jury case on the 2020 presidential election.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia has been completed, and a court must now decide whether to make their report public — and DA Willis will decide whether to charge Trump.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Duncan and CNN host Audie Cornish joined co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon to discuss the case. Cornish noted the DA’s potential use of racketeering statutes to charge Trump, and Duncan — who was a witness in the probe — said he thinks there’s “enough information” to do so:

POPPY HARLOW: They’re saying that she could bring racketeering charges potentially.

AUDIE CORNISH: I mean, I think you know better than every, like, racketeering charges can be used in many different contexts. It’ll be interesting to see if that is a potential charge here. But it does speak to the idea that the former president did not act alone in his activities around the 2020 election. And I think one other thing I want to mention is the atmosphere in Georgia politically is very different. The lieutenant governor can speak to this. Brian Kemp very much was not going down the road of election denialism. So I think that there is this kind of leeway where if someone is doing an objective, it’s a not political process. It’s like this criminal process. That I think the public will have a slightly different view of it. Maybe, you can tell me if that’s right or wrong.

GEOFF DUNCAN: I think you’re spot on. I mean, the political climate is to just be on a fact-finding mission. And as long as Fani Willis continues to be on that journey of finding facts, it is interesting that there’s three unique lanes that are being investigated. Most folks focus on the phone call, the dreaded phone call that was just cringeworthy with Brad Raffensperger. But there’s also this whole basket of conspiracy theories and this deluge of misinformation. And if they’re going to use a racketeering charge, they’re going to be able to see, was it an intentional, coordinated effort to mislead the population to try to re-steer the election. There’s also a third lane of this fake electorate crowd. Right?

POPPY HARLOW: And how involved was Trump in soliciting them?

GEOFF DUNCAN: How involved? The reality is he was involved in all three of those. And is there enough facts to get over the hump, to pass on an indictment?

AUDIE CORNISH: Did you get the sense that the January 6 committee information was informing what this investigation? I don’t know. From your own testimony experience.

GEOFF DUNCAN: I think it definitely validated the lanes to pursue. And, you know, like I said, I mean, there were 75 witnesses that ranged all the way from, you know, lieutenant governors like me all the way up through folks that worked in the White House every day that were living and breathing inside the Oval Office.

DON LEMON: We’ve got to run. But I want to ask you, do you think the former president will be indicted?

GEOFF DUNCAN: I think there’s enough information for him to be indicted.

DON LEMON: Are you concerned about violence?

GEOFF DUNCAN: I’m always concerned about violence, but I think the tone and tenor in Georgia is that most folks don’t believe the election was rigged. They do believe he overstepped his boundaries. And I don’t believe there’ll be any sort of violence.

DON LEMON: Thank you both.