White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki objected to the suggestion that she “had to” go on Fox News in order to clarify President Joe Biden’s remarks at a press conference.

Psaki made her first appearance on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino Thursday morning, a fact that came up repeatedly during the briefing later that day.

First, Psaki cheerily noted the appearance while Fox correspondent Jacqui Heinrich was framing a question, to which Heinrich said “thank you for joining us.”

And in another exchange, Washington Times correspondent Jeff Mordock brought up the appearance while was pressing Psaki about the uproar surrounding Biden’s remarks about Russia and Ukraine during Wednesday’s marathon press conference.

MR. MORDCOK: President Biden has repeatedly said the words of a president matter, so why isn’t he more careful with his remarks? MS. PSAKI: Well, I think the President gave nearly two hours of a press conference last night. What we conveyed this morning — last night and this morning was exactly what he has conveyed to President Putin. And I think what’s important to the American public — and tell me if you agree or disagree — is what the President’s positions are and what he means. And that’s exactly what he provided directly this morning. MR. MORDCOK: But you had to go on Fox News to clarify. We saw — MS. PSAKI: I was already planning to go on Fox News. Looking forward to it, in fact. MR. MORDCOK: But when you have to take the time to send out the tweets, do the media appearances, does that take away — MS. PSAKI: It doesn’t take long to send out a tweet — promise you.

Psaki’s appearance was cordial and, as Mediaite’s Colby Hall pointed out, turned out to be a winning proposition for both parties, and even made news in real time as Psaki reacted to a message from Ukraine’s president. Given the warmth Psaki displayed at the briefing, however fleeting, perhaps Mr. Hall will get his wish that such appearances become a regular thing.

Watch above via The White House.

