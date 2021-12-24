Kid Tells Biden ‘I Wish for My Cancer to be Gone Forever’ During Christmas Eve Visit to Children’s Hospital

One child shared a touching Christmas wish with President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden during a visit on Christmas Eve: for his cancer to be “gone forever.”

Christmas Eve wasn’t all MAGA cranks injecting profanity-adjacent slogans into children’s events. The First Couple shared some touching moments when they visited Children’s National Hospital (Children’s National) in Washington, D.C. Friday morning.

According to the White House, “Today’s visit will be Dr. Biden’s third visit to Children’s National as First Lady and will continue the annual tradition of First Ladies celebrating the holidays at Children’s National with hospitalized children and their families.”

There were a few memorable moments, such as the boy named Danny who showed off the paper lantern he was making, on which, he told the president and first lady, he had written “I wish for my cancer to be gone forever,” and that he hopes his family will be healthy.

And in another resonant moment, Mrs. Biden asked a child named Beau what he was working on. The president sunnily told the boy “We have a son named Beau, and we have a grandson named Beau! Same spelling!”

As is well known, the president’s son Beau Biden passed away from brain cancer in 2015, and Biden frequently speaks of his late son. While he is often mournful when he talks about Beau, there wasn’t a trace of sadness in his voice when he mentioned him today.

A few moments later, Biden showed off his mischievous grandpa chops when he threatened to steal another kid’s goldfish crackers.

Pool reporters covering the president on Christmas Eve got another treat: a glimpse at newly-inaugurated First Puppy Commander Biden.

Linda Feldmann, Washington Bureau Chief for The Christian Science Monitor, even posted a few pictures of the pup on Twitter. But in true I’m-a-reporter-not-a-photographer fashion, she did so in vertical mode.

The First Puppy! Commander out for a morning frolic in the south lawn pic.twitter.com/27U3SM0kNm — Linda Feldmann (@linda_feldmann) December 24, 2021

Commander gets a belly rub pic.twitter.com/Xei28plThA — Linda Feldmann (@linda_feldmann) December 24, 2021

More Commander with his master (or at least his puppy minder) pic.twitter.com/Y1SAYKZ3CL — Linda Feldmann (@linda_feldmann) December 24, 2021

Watch the full visit above via Fox News.

