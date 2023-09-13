WATCH: Parade Of CNN Anchors/Analysts/Reporters Tell Viewers ‘No Evidence’ Against Biden After Impeachment News

CNN anchors and other on-air staffers told viewers dozens of times there’s “no evidence” against President Joe Biden after news broke of an impeachment inquiry into Biden.

On Tuesday, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced he was calling for the launch of an impeachment inquiry without a vote of the full House, in the face of a membership that can’t provide sufficient support to prevail in such a vote.

The White House immediately went on the offensive, with White House Spokesperson for Oversight & Investigations Ian Sams putting out a statement and making the rounds on cable news. And on Wednesday morning, Sams dropped a 16-page dossier demanding the media “do your job” and call out Republican “lies.”

But long before that memo, as soon as CNN broke the news about McCarthy’s announcement, almost every CNN anchor, host, reporter, and analyst who talked about the story reminded viewers and guests about the status of the evidence against Biden, insisting it was null, zippo, the empty set.

There were many hosts and anchors who questioned the propriety of Hunter Biden’s actions and allowed for the possibility that evidence might develop at some later time, but “no evidence” was a clear theme — especially with Republican guests.

For example, on Tuesday night’s edition of CNN Primetime, anchor Abby Phillip had a contentious exchange with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) over the Biden impeachment inquiry in which she told him several times there was “no evidence” to impeach the president:

PHILLIP: Congressman, it’s not what I believe, it’s about whether there is evidence that President Biden is linked to the misdeeds that might be linked to Hunter Biden. That’s the issue. But I want to get back — GAETZ: That was tortured (ph). PHILLIP: I do want to — GAETZ: I mean, come on, he was — wait, hold on. Can you just acknowledge it calls into the business deals, he’s involved? When he calls dinners, you don’t think that’s involvement? PHILLIP: First of all, this is not about innuendo. It’s not about what I believe. It’s a question, do you have evidence? If you had evidence that Joe Biden was linked to Hunter Biden’s business deals in a way that is illegal, we wouldn’t be having this conversation. You would probably have the votes for an impeachment inquiry, but you don’t.

The deficiencies in the evidence were described by many other anchors and reporters, perhaps most cuttingly by The Lead’s Jake Tapper, who said:

And leading this hour, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has launched an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Republicans say they’re searching for evidence when he was vice president, Biden personally profited from foreign business deals involving his son, hunter, but Republicans have literally been looking for evidence of this for years and have not yet found any.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com