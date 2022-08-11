WATCH: Reporter Asks Pelosi if She’s Concerned for Her Safety Given ‘This Talk About a Civil War’ After Trump Raid

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was asked if she’s concerned about security after the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-lago resort, and “this talk of civil war” that followed it.

Speaker Pelosi held a press conference Wednesday with members of the congressional delegation to brief reporters on their trip to the Indo-Pacific Region, which included a controversial stop in Taiwan.

The subject of the raid came up, and while Pelosi wasn’t in the mood to go off-topic, the questions were sobering, and she did offer a measure of reassurance, generally, about security for members of Congress:

Q. Madam Speaker, thank you. Do you think the Department of Justice or the FBI should come forward and offer some kind of – either explanation or at least context for the raid of Mar-a-Lago? You may not typically do, but given the unrest? Speaker Pelosi. I think we made it really clear that this conference – this meeting was about this CODEL. I’ll be having another press conference the next day or so, about legislation and about whatever else is going on. With all due respect to your question on this subject. Q. Madam Speaker, I know security was important on this trip, but in terms of security here at home, since this action was taken against – Speaker Pelosi. I’m sorry, it’s hard to hear you. Q. I said, I know security was important on your trip, but just in terms of security here at home – just in light of the action at the former president’s home – is there any concern right now among you or Members about your own security given some of the chatter – this talk about a civil war? Some say it’s on par with January 6th. Speaker Pelosi. Well I, with all due respect, I place your category in the same – your question in that same category. But we did have a briefing that was long planned right – before any of the actions of this week – was long planned for security for Members, all Members of Congress.

Pelosi did comment on the raid in interviews on Wednesday morning, and did not appear to be concerned for her safety at that time.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

