‘What Is WRONG With These People?’ Stunned Jake Tapper Destroys Republicans Joking — And ‘Lying’ — About Pelosi Attack

A stunned Jake Tapper absolutely destroyed Republicans who joked about and were “spreading insane offensive and false conspiracy theories” about the attack on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi.

A suspect named David DePape has confessed to breaking into Speaker Pelosi’s San Francisco home early Friday morning and violently attacking her husband Paul while asking for the speaker’s whereabouts. While some Republicans have denounced the attacks, others have joked and/or promoted lies about the attack.

On Monday night’s edition of CNN Tonight with Jake Tapper, the host led off his show with a blistering commentary taking the latter group to task, asking “What is wrong with these people?” and noting that what they’re saying is “a lie!”:

Far too many other Republicans, and conservative leaders, are out there, instead, spreading insane offensive and false conspiracy theories, such as the complete and utter lie, the deranged smear that Paul Pelosi, and the attacker, the man, who hit him in the head, with a hammer, were in a sexual relationship. To his 8.7 million Twitter followers, Donald Trump Jr. shared an image of a hammer and a pair of underwear that had the caption, “Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready.” He also posted something else, which he quickly deleted, a South Park-esque cartoon image, supposedly of Pelosi, and the guy, who hit him in the head with a hammer, having sex. You know what? When some sick moron, sent a white powder, to the home of Donald Trump Jr., in 2018, sending his then-wife Vanessa, to the hospital, as a precaution? That was awful. Why is this, happening to Paul Pelosi, not the same thing, even worse? It’s hard to fathom the kind of mind that hears of a tragedy, like what happened to 82-year-old Paul Pelosi, and decides to traffic in this filth. But sadly, Donald Trump Jr. is hardly alone. Former Republican congressman, and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, who now runs Trump’s social media company, Truth Social, shared this Halloween image, with the words, “At least this guy has his clothes on.” Nunes also reposted this meme, using a poster, for the gay romantic comedy, “Bros,” twisting it into a smear of Paul Pelosi, and again, the man, who tried to bash Pelosi’s head, in with a hammer. Words fail! Republican congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana tweeted, then deleted this, which was captured by Voice of America’s Steve Herman, a photo of Nancy Pelosi, with the words, quote, “That moment you realize the nudist hippie male prostitute LSD guy was the reason your husband didn’t make it to your fundraiser.” I mean, what is wrong with these people? There’s more but you get the point. In addition to being an inhuman and inhumane response to a tragedy, it’s a lie! The Federal affidavit released this afternoon says Pelosi did not know the suspect.

Watch above via CNN Tonight with Jake Tapper.

