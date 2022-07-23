WATCH: Trump Looks on Gleefully As Kari Lake Can’t Stop Calling Him ‘Superman’ at Rally

Former President Donald Trump looked on lovingly as Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake delivered a messianic riff in which she repeatedly called Trump “Superman.”

Trump spoke at a rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona on Friday night, taking the stage about half an hour after his scheduled start time. About half an hour into his speech, Trump introduced Lake, who proceeded to laud Trump as a “Superman” who is “coming back” in a mixed metaphor that drew appreciative reactions from her speech’s subject:

Thank you so much, President Trump. Do we love this man or what? And I think Arizona is your favorite state. You don’t have to say, but I think Arizona’s his favorite state. President Trump taught us how to fight, and I took a few notes. That’s why I go after the fake news, because he showed us how to do it. He gave us the game plan, and he showed us exactly how to stand up and fight. And Republicans need to fight back.

Now, listen. We can’t sit back and wait for Superman to come. Come in and rescue us right now. We can’t wait for Superman to rescue us. Right now we have to stand up. We’ve got to vote. We’ve got to get active. We have to make sure we tell our friends to vote. And we have to be running for office, running for school board. Each and every one of us has to get involved, use your God-given gifts and get involved to save this country.

Now I want to say for the record. For the record, I do believe that Superman is coming back. And hopefully he’s coming back soon. And when, and when he does, we are going to be right there by his side. We’re going to be stronger. We’re going to be bigger, and we are going to be there fighting with him. Thank you, President Trump, for coming to Arizona and get out and vote. Everybody vote!