WATCH: Woman Gets Absolutely Flattened By Secret Service After Rushing Biden Motorcade Brandishing Megaphone

When a woman brandishing a megaphone rushed President Joe Biden‘s motorcade, Secret Service swooped in to take her down in an incident that was caught on camera.

President Biden visited Los Angeles this week to host the Ninth Summit of the Americas, and as Fox 11 Los Angeles noted in their report, demonstrators have been gathering to protest the exclusion of leaders from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela:

A coalition of protesters with representatives of several local organizations gathered at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Figueroa Street Wednesday with flags and posters, decrying the exclusion of those nations as well as other policies.

But when Biden’s motorcade approached the Los Angeles Convention Center — the site of the summit — it was an abortion rights protester who rushed into the road with a megaphone as vehicles whizzed by inches away.

In a video captured by Fox 11 — and posted by Fox LA’s Hailey Winslow — a uniformed Secret Service agent quickly swoops in to carry the woman off to the side of the road, where he and other law enforcement officers tackled and restrained her.

As she rushed the motorcade, the woman screamed about the “need to codify” abortion rights and implored Biden to “use your fucking executive –” — and then she was grabbed by the agent. She could be heard speaking out against abortion bans as the officers restrained her on the ground.

When reached for comment, the White House referred Mediaite to the following United States Secret Service statement:

Shortly after 5:00 pm, an adult female entered a restricted roadway along a motorcade route on Chick Hearn Ct. in Los Angeles. As the woman approached passing vehicles, a United States Secret Service agent swiftly removed her from the roadway and placed her into custody. There was no impact to the motorcade movement or our protectees. Our investigation into this incident is ongoing.

President Biden has consistently stated his support for abortion rights, including since the leak of a Justice Samuel Alito-authored draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. — which he slammed for its “brutality.”

Watch above via Fox 11 Los Angeles.

