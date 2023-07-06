White House Cocaine Makes Reporter Ask What’s Keeping Anthrax From Being Smuggled In At Briefing

Things took a dark turn when White House cocaine caused a reporter to ask what would prevent someone from smuggling anthrax into the People’s House.

The Secret Service discovered a suspicious powder Sunday night, initial testing of which indicated the substance was cocaine — after which a full lab panel confirmed the preliminary test, and coverage of the discovery dominated news coverage on a typically slow news day.

President Joe Biden ignored shouted questions about the discovery at a photo op with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of Sweden, but at Wednesday’s briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre could not escape the veritable blizzard (get it?) of questions.

But it wasn’t all fun and games, as CBS News White House correspondent and newly-elected future WHCA President Weijia Jiang asked KJP about a nightmare scenario that the cocaine discovery brought to mind:

WEIJIA JIANG: I wonder if the cocaine episode has prompted the White House to ask the Secret Service to review its security protocol — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I mean — WEIJIA JIANG: — for visitors coming in. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, let’s go — let them do their investigation. Again, this is under their purview. Let’s see exactly what occurred and what happened. They’re get — going to get to the bottom of this. “They” meaning the Secret Service. Not going to get ahead of — of any changes in protocol or anything like that. Let’s let the Secret Service do their job, which we believe and have all the confidence that they will get to the bottom of this. WEIJIA JIANG: Maybe this episode kind of shines a light on the fact that you can bring in illegal substances into the White House. So what’s preventing a visitor from bringing in anthrax or something that’s not magnetic into the White House? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: No, look, Weijia, I totally understand the question, but it is under investigation. We’re going to get to the bottom to exactly what happened — the Secret Service will, not us. And so, we’re going to let the Secret Service do their job. I’m just not going to get ahead of if or — or whens or changes. We just have to let the Secret Service do their job, which they are.

When reached for comment, the White House referred Mediaite to the United States Secret Service, which has not responded as yet. But in previous contacts with Secret Service over the course of 14 years covering the White House, sources at the agency have frequently pointed out that there are security measures in place at the White House that are not always publicly disclosed.

Watch above via The White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com