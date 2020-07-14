Former White House adviser and current conservative talk radio host Sebastian Gorka will be appointed to a four-year term of the National Security Education Program by President Donald Trump.

The move was announced on Tuesday afternoon as part of a number of other presidential appointments. Gorka was the Deputy Assistant to the President and Strategist for seven months at the beginning of the Trump administration, although there were reports he was isolated in the White House, critics pointed out that it was never clear what his real job was other than appearing on TV, and he was reportedly reassigned when his security clearance was “revoked.” He departed the White House one week after senior strategist and former Breitbart executive chairman Steve Bannon left, blaming his departure on internal White House staff friction that was attempting to “undermine” Trump’s agenda.

Seb GORKA gets a presidential appointment. pic.twitter.com/E0GHIYI6fJ — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) July 14, 2020

The National Security Education Program was established in 1991, and is overseen by a 14-member board that includes up to six presidential appointees and eight representatives from the Departments of Defense, Commerce, Energy, Educations, Homeland Security, State, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. According to the organization’s mission: “NSEP was created to develop a much-needed strategic partnership between the national security community and higher education, addressing the national need for experts in critical languages and regions.”

After Gorka left the White House, he became a Fox News contributor from 2017 to 2019. Months after losing his Fox gig, Gorka began hosted a syndicated radio show and became the public face of Relief Factor, a fish oil pill company. In his bio, Gorka says he has been an associate dean at the National Defense University and “also taught on the Masters program at Georgetown University.”

