White House Twitter Roasted for Defending ‘Chinese Coronavirus’ Line During Crisis: ‘Get The F*ck Back To Work’

By Zachary PetrizzoMar 18th, 2020, 4:38 pm

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The official White House Twitter account, in the hands of the President Donald Trump administration, is being ripped late Wednesday afternoon over tweeting out a defense of calling Covid-19 the “Chinese Coronavirus.”

The criticism comes after Trump Wednesday morning at a press conference defended and signaled no problem with the usage of the terms such as “Chinese Coronavirus” and “Kung-Flu” – stating that China is where the coronavirus originated.

“Spanish Flu. West Nile Virus. Zika. Ebola. All named for places. Before the media’s fake outrage, even CNN called it ‘Chinese Coronavirus.’ Those trying to divide us must stop rooting for America to fail and give Americans real info they need to get through the crisis,” the White House account tweeted.

Twitter users responded by ripping the White House for the tweet during the coronavirus outbreak:

 

