The official White House Twitter account, in the hands of the President Donald Trump administration, is being ripped late Wednesday afternoon over tweeting out a defense of calling Covid-19 the “Chinese Coronavirus.”

The criticism comes after Trump Wednesday morning at a press conference defended and signaled no problem with the usage of the terms such as “Chinese Coronavirus” and “Kung-Flu” – stating that China is where the coronavirus originated.

“Spanish Flu. West Nile Virus. Zika. Ebola. All named for places. Before the media’s fake outrage, even CNN called it ‘Chinese Coronavirus.’ Those trying to divide us must stop rooting for America to fail and give Americans real info they need to get through the crisis,” the White House account tweeted.

Twitter users responded by ripping the White House for the tweet during the coronavirus outbreak:

This account has 20 million followers and in the midst of a global health pandemic when getting good practices shared widely is of the utmost importance, it is spending its time on this shit. https://t.co/QAWNyiSfUK — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 18, 2020

Stephen Miller logged in to the wrong account again https://t.co/EnVZQ5IX14 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 18, 2020

1) It’s not called the Spanish flu because it started in Spain. It’s because Spain didn’t have wartime censorship in reporting on it. 2) When you have to reach back to 1918 terminology to show that something is NOT racist, you might want to rethink your logic. https://t.co/17lvPkmfde — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 18, 2020

We already had a name for the virus, THIS IS THE ONE PROBLEM THAT DIDN’T NEED TO SPEND TIME ON YOU SCHMUCKS https://t.co/ui3xMeDliI — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) March 18, 2020

The name Spanish flu came from wartime censorship which meant that the only accurate reporting on the deadly influenza was from Spain. The virus likely originated in Kansas. https://t.co/LRTt0WnV82 — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) March 18, 2020

Pretty odd to bring up the Spanish Flu in this argument, since the 1918 pandemic definitely didn’t originate in Spain and health experts say the name is a misnomer https://t.co/Xjy1zKqXLj — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) March 18, 2020

And here I thought Trump was all about shaking things up and doing things differently. I guess that doesn’t apply when there’s an opportunity to throw red meat to white nationalists. I see. https://t.co/EMIQD3OMPm — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) March 18, 2020

Get the fuck back to work https://t.co/GZ56MggcXU — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) March 18, 2020

Well this is helpful and vital public information during a time of significant stress and suffering globally. My god. What a disgrace. https://t.co/VujmRRP2gt — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) March 18, 2020

