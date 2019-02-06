COOL TIMELINE: Lt. Gov. Fairfax Hired Brett Kavanaugh’s Law Firm. His Accuser Hired Christine Blasey-Ford’s.

Stanford professor Vanessa Tyson, who has publicly accused Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault, hired Katz, Marshall & Banks to represent her, NBC News reported Wednesday. That’s the same firm that represented Christine Blasey Ford, the university professor who accused Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

It’s a strange coincidence, made even strangeer by news that Fairfax himself retained the services of Wilkinson Walsh + Eskovitz, the firm that represented Kavanaugh.

“I can confirm that I and my firm have been representing the Lieutenant Governor since January 2018,” the firm told a local NPR station earlier this week.

Tyson went public with her allegation on Wednesday, releasing a harrowing statement that detailed her claim of sexual assault.

“Mr. Fairfax put his hand behind my neck and forcefully pushed my head towards his crotch,” Tyson said in the statement, released by her lawyers. “As I cried and gagged, Mr. Fairfax forced me to perform oral sex on him. I cannot believe, given my obvious distress, that Mr. Fairfax thought this forced sexual act was consensual.”

Fairfax has vehemently denied the allegation, calling the encounter consensual. The allegation was first floated by conservative blog Big League Politics, after Fairfax received scrutiny as a possible successor to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, who is embroiled in a blackface scandal.

