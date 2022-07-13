Haberman Calls Out Committee, Bannon’s Bad Week | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Maggie Haberman

Maggie Haberman shed more light on the raucous Oval Office meeting highlighted during Tuesday’s January 6th hearings, also hitting at the committee for their almost charitable portrayal of former president Donald Trump.

While on CNN’s AC360 Tuesday night, Haberman said that in her esteem, the committee was not tough enough on Trump during the proceedings, as the hearing made the former president almost appear to be a nonfactor, which she said is “a real problem.”

Haberman can speak on the topic with great authority, and not because of the journalistic rewards she has collected over the past few years for her reporting. She actually covered this bonkers December 18th meeting in great detail the following day.

Tuesday’s Select Committee proceedings opened with the retelling of the now-infamous meeting.

During the hearing, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) called the meeting “a heated and profane clash between this group and President Trump’s White House advisers who traded personal insults, accusations of disloyalty to the president and even challenges to physically fight.”

While that was happening, Haberman tweeted, “Somehow the committee testimony featured live *underplayed* how crazy that Dec 18 meeting was. People were in tears of frustration afterward because of all the shouting.”

Speaking to Anderson Cooper, Haberman asserted “there was something lost in some of the details,” during the hearing.

“Trump was in and out. He was almost a nonfactor in descriptions of that meeting,” she continued. “That is a problem. He was a factor. He was asking lots of questions and making lots of points.”

She later explained that at least one of the meeting’s participants was in tears, further revealing that she didn’t believe it was Sidney Powell.