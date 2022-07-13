Haberman Calls Out Committee, Bannon’s Bad Week | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room
MEDIA WINNER:
Maggie Haberman
Maggie Haberman shed more light on the raucous Oval Office meeting highlighted during Tuesday’s January 6th hearings, also hitting at the committee for their almost charitable portrayal of former president Donald Trump.
While on CNN’s AC360 Tuesday night, Haberman said that in her esteem, the committee was not tough enough on Trump during the proceedings, as the hearing made the former president almost appear to be a nonfactor, which she said is “a real problem.”
Haberman can speak on the topic with great authority, and not because of the journalistic rewards she has collected over the past few years for her reporting. She actually covered this bonkers December 18th meeting in great detail the following day.
Tuesday’s Select Committee proceedings opened with the retelling of the now-infamous meeting.
During the hearing, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) called the meeting “a heated and profane clash between this group and President Trump’s White House advisers who traded personal insults, accusations of disloyalty to the president and even challenges to physically fight.”
While that was happening, Haberman tweeted, “Somehow the committee testimony featured live *underplayed* how crazy that Dec 18 meeting was. People were in tears of frustration afterward because of all the shouting.”
Speaking to Anderson Cooper, Haberman asserted “there was something lost in some of the details,” during the hearing.
“Trump was in and out. He was almost a nonfactor in descriptions of that meeting,” she continued. “That is a problem. He was a factor. He was asking lots of questions and making lots of points.”
She later explained that at least one of the meeting’s participants was in tears, further revealing that she didn’t believe it was Sidney Powell.
MEDIA LOSER:
Steve Bannon
Steve Bannon, who is currently facing trial for contempt of Congress, is having another terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week.
Carl Nichols, the federal judge assigned to Bannon’s case took a “hard line” against the former Trump adviser’s attempted legal defenses in a hearing Monday.
The judge agreed with Department of Justice prosecutors that Bannon’s “last-minute change of heart” regarding his decision to testify before the Jan. 6 committee was “irrelevant” in his criminal contempt of Congress case.
Later in the hearing, Nichols ruled that Bannon’s trial would proceed as scheduled for the following Monday.
While on CNN, Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg pulled no punches mocking him for “panicking” over his recent setbacks in court.
“It is interesting how these MAGA warriors who are all hopped up on testosterone and Kool-Aid, they all talk tough until seeing their name emblazoned on an orange jumpsuit,” he said.
Aronberg went on to characterize Bannon’s actions as “an obvious ruse to say ‘I’m going to testify because the former president has finally waived executive privilege.’”
In what was perhaps an attempt to ooze confidence despite reports of his fear, Bannon later taunted the Jan. 6 House Select Committee to let him testify in public after finally agreeing to cooperate.
“Pray for our enemies, okay? Pray because we’re going medieval on these people. We’re going to savage our enemies,” Bannon ranted on Tuesday’s edition of his War Room podcast.
After requesting “a date, a time, a room number, a microphone, and a Holy Bible” so he could testify, Bannon concluded, “We’re taking down — we’re killing the Biden administration in the crib and we’re glad.”
