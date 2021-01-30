Mitt Romney And Marjorie Taylor Greene Spar On Twitter

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took some potshots at each other on Twitter Saturday.

The mini-feud commenced with Romney on Saturday morning tweeting that the QAnon believing member of Congress was pushing “nonsense,” likening it to the “big lie” that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulently stolen from former President Donald Trump.

“Lies of a feather flock together: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s nonsense and the ‘big lie’ of a stolen election,” Romney tweeted Saturday morning.

Lies of a feather flock together: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s nonsense and the “big lie” of a stolen election. https://t.co/ID4QL2ZPEV — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) January 30, 2021

Greene replied to the senator on Saturday afternoon, telling him to grow “a pair or a spine,” and putting “Republican” in sarcastic quotes.

“‘Republican’ Senator Mitt Romney obviously cares nothing about the people’s number one concern,” she fired back at Romney. “Please grow a pair or a spine.”

“Republican” Senator Mitt Romney obviously cares nothing about the people’s number one concern. Please grow a pair or a spine. https://t.co/4XR54MDyqI — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 30, 2021

The Twitter battle comes while Greene is facing increased pressure to resign in light of “a growing library of past racist, violent, and seditious views.”

