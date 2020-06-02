comScore

New York Times Hounded for Credulous Headline on Trump Crackdown Threats, Teargassing Peaceful Protestors: ‘Just Pathetic’

By Reed Richardson Jun 2nd, 2020

New York Times print editor Tom Jolly previewed his paper’s front page for Tuesday, but its highly credulous top headline framing of President Donald Trump’s militarized crackdown threats and teargassing of peaceful Washington, D.C. protestors unleashed a torrent of online criticism.

“As Chaos Spreads, Trump Vows to ‘End It Now'” the Times’ banner headline read, prompting many media watchers to fire back at its White House press release-like nature.

The journalistically dubious headline evoked a similarly administration-friendly effort from last summer, when the Times put a grossly generous polish on a presidential speech in the wake of two mass shootings that targeted minorities: “Trump Urges Unity vs. Racism.” That headline, which the executive editor Dean Baquet later acknowledged was “bad,” was subsequently changed for later print editions into: “Assailing Hate But Not Guns.” Online, the Times ultimately went with a much more contextualized “Trump Condemns White Supremacy But Stops Short of Major Gun Controls.”

After such a vocal, overwhelming backlash to this latest Trump headline by the Times, a 2nd edition revision could be in the works on Tuesday as well.

