Sarah Palin Mocked on Twitter for Explaining Why She Didn’t Get Covid Vaccine: ‘I Bet She is Horse Dewormed’
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) took heat on Twitter after revealing that she has not been vaccinated against Covid-19 because she believes in science.
“The Fauci-ism of the day, back then, was if you’ve had Covid — I’ve had Covid — well then mother nature was creating an immunity,” Palin said. “And even today they say you’re 27 percent more immune—”
“Twenty-seven times,” fellow guest Drew Pinsky corrected her, referencing a study that found previous Covid infections offered significant protections against future infections. Palin contracted Covid in March.
The CDC still recommends that people who recovered from Covid get vaccinated because of the additional protection it provides.
People on Twitter were quick to joke about Palin’s rationale behind not getting vaccinated.
Others chastised The Hill and media for giving Palin the platform to justify her stance.
According to the New York Times, 60.3% of adults in Alaska are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
