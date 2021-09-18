Sarah Palin Mocked on Twitter for Explaining Why She Didn’t Get Covid Vaccine: ‘I Bet She is Horse Dewormed’

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) took heat on Twitter after revealing that she has not been vaccinated against Covid-19 because she believes in science.

“The Fauci-ism of the day, back then, was if you’ve had Covid — I’ve had Covid — well then mother nature was creating an immunity,” Palin said. “And even today they say you’re 27 percent more immune—”

“Twenty-seven times,” fellow guest Drew Pinsky corrected her, referencing a study that found previous Covid infections offered significant protections against future infections. Palin contracted Covid in March.

The CDC still recommends that people who recovered from Covid get vaccinated because of the additional protection it provides.

People on Twitter were quick to joke about Palin’s rationale behind not getting vaccinated.

Literally NOTHING about Sarah Palin makes sense to me. So her saying she's not vaccinated BECAUSE she believes in the science….seems right. — Malynda Hale (@MalyndaHale) September 18, 2021

BREAKING: 57 year-old Sarah Palin announced she is not vaccinated. In response, Charles Darwin said "let's see how this plays out." — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) September 18, 2021

Sarah Palin isn't vaxxed, but I bet she is horse dewormed. — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) September 18, 2021

Lol science with Sarah Palin 😝 https://t.co/Kjk7REdKk5 — Sven Sundgaard (@svensundgaard) September 18, 2021

Come on did you really think Sarah Palin would have a reasonable position on vaccines? — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) September 18, 2021

I remember Sarah Palin back when she ran for Vice President and frankly I’m pretty sure there aren’t really any surprising depths to plumb here https://t.co/m4YNff4cTO — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) September 18, 2021

Because she’s a dumb ass. There, you don’t have to read this… https://t.co/sZAWox4CZu — Staceball Diamond (they/them) (@StaceGots) September 18, 2021

Others chastised The Hill and media for giving Palin the platform to justify her stance.

I COULD read this…. or I could read the @washingtonpost's latest reporting on the pandemic. GOSH tough choice….. not really… here's the WaPo:https://t.co/G9MO3ADALN I aint got time for Palin. https://t.co/QO7UaplQBl — Dennis Herring (@dcherring) September 18, 2021

Hey numpties @TheHill, maybe don't publish and publicize stories giving Sarah Palin space to "explain" why she decided not to get vaccinated unless the story in its entirety is, "Because I'm a moron" and that's also included in your #SoMe tweets and other posts. — Yoni Freedhoff 🟣, MD (@YoniFreedhoff) September 18, 2021

I pray people try to remember how short life actually is before they click on the “Sarah Palin explains why she isn’t vaccinated,” story. — WendyFry (@WendyFry_) September 18, 2021

You can either click on this article and learn why Sarah Palin resist the vaccine or you can look out your window at birds. Which do you do? Choose wisely. https://t.co/fKjjK2CBet — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 18, 2021

According to the New York Times, 60.3% of adults in Alaska are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com