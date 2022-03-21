Twitter Reacts to Clip of Ted Cruz Mocking Sexual Assault Allegation Against Brett Kavanaugh: ‘Yes, He Really Said That’

Twitter users reacted to a clip of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) mocking the controversial 2018 sexual assault allegation against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

In his opening statement during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing of President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Cruz said that Brown’s “hearing will feature none of that disgraceful behavior” that Democrats displayed in 2018 during Kavanugh’s nomination.

“No one is going to inquire into your teenage dating habits,” said Cruz. “No one is going to ask you with mock severity, ‘Do you like beer?’”

If confirmed, Jackson would succeed retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, whom she clerked for, and be the first Black female Supreme Court justice.

Left-leaning journalist Aaron Rupar posted on Twitter a clip of that moment. Twitter users blasted Cruz.

Her ability to keep a neutral face during this should get her appointed on its own. https://t.co/byigLtt6uj — Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (@FullFrontalSamB) March 21, 2022

Ted Cruz has a talent for being the most grotesque cellular blob at all times https://t.co/GDPJbZK0Px — Dr. Jorge A. Caballero stands with 🇺🇦 (@DataDrivenMD) March 21, 2022

Ted has 2 girls. https://t.co/pyiP3MbVdl — Allana Harkin (@AllanaHarkin) March 21, 2022

I feel like Ted Cruz and Brett Kavanaugh’s

“teenage dating habits” were different than my teenage dating habits. https://t.co/dwWQ3djHhU — LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) March 21, 2022

.

This is a perfect example of why Ted Cruz should never have any authority over anything. https://t.co/qR5jj0vIgU — 🌊🌊🌊Wayne The Philosopher🌊🌊🌊 (@mcburls) March 21, 2022

Has Kavanaugh been forced into a second confirmation hearing? @ChuckGrassley, @SenTedCruz and @LindseyGrahamSC seem to think so.@TedCruz essentially confirmed that Kavanaugh committed sexual assault. https://t.co/X8taxMMOtX — Geo Steve (@StephenGlahn) March 21, 2022

Never missing an opportunity to be a hideous bastard, Ted Cruz refers to sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh as nothing more than a question of “teenage dating habits.” Ted, sex assault isn’t a dating habit, it’s a crime. Try for just one moment to be a fucking human. https://t.co/uaIiSMNGev — Lisa Senecal (@lcsenecal) March 21, 2022

Oh yeah. The old “boys will be boys” argument. To think Republicans want you to think they are the party of women. https://t.co/pwJIkLFKHM — JoeTrudeau 🌻 (@IAmJoeTrudeau) March 21, 2022

