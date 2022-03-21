Twitter Reacts to Clip of Ted Cruz Mocking Sexual Assault Allegation Against Brett Kavanaugh: ‘Yes, He Really Said That’

Mar 21st, 2022
 
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on March 21

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Twitter users reacted to a clip of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) mocking the controversial 2018 sexual assault allegation against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

In his opening statement during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing of President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Cruz said that Brown’s “hearing will feature none of that disgraceful behavior” that Democrats displayed in 2018 during Kavanugh’s nomination.

“No one is going to inquire into your teenage dating habits,” said Cruz. “No one is going to ask you with mock severity, ‘Do you like beer?’”

If confirmed, Jackson would succeed retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, whom she clerked for, and be the first Black female Supreme Court justice.

Left-leaning journalist Aaron Rupar posted on Twitter a clip of that moment. Twitter users blasted Cruz.

 

