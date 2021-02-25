Twitter has announced that it will add two new features to the platform – one that will allow users to charge followers for content, and another for the creation of groups based on specific interests, The Verge reported Thursday.

The Super Follows feature will “allow Twitter users to charge followers and give them access to extra content,” according to The Verge. Extra content could include “bonus tweets, access to a community group, subscription to a newsletter, or a badge indicating your support.”

The other new feature, Communities, would allow users to create and join groups around specific interests, The Verge reported, such as cats or plants.

Both features were introduced at a virtual presentation for analysts and investors Thursday.

The Verge noted the similarities of the two new features to existing features on other platforms. Super Follows, a direct payment tool, would allow followers to pay creators directly, similar to Patreon. Communities “appear to be its take on something like Facebook Groups.”

With Patreon, subscribers pay creators directly for content such as podcasts, music, and videos. Other platforms, including Facebook and YouTube, also have direct payment features for creators, and as The Verge reports, “direct payment tools have become increasingly important for creators in particular in recent years.” The Verge anticipated that Twitter would take a cut of Super Follows payments, but it wasn’t clear how much that would be.

As The Verge noted, Facebook Groups has been a success for Facebook, but it has also proven to be a haven for dangerous extremist groups.

Twitter did not provide a timeline for when the features will launch, according to The Verge.

UPDATE – After news of the new features came out, “RIP Twitter” started trending on Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]