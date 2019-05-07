Warren Rebuts McConnell By Reading Out Mueller Report on Senate Floor: Anyone Other Than Trump Would Be Jailed

Massachusetts Senator and Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren answered Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell‘s (R-KY) “case closed” declaration in dramatic fashion, reading out portions of the Mueller report, and noting that anyone else who acted as Trump did, “they’d be arrested and put in jail.”

During Tuesday morning’s Senate session, McConnell delivered a speech in which he declared “case closed” on Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation.

But later in the session, Senator Warren delivered a lengthy rebuttal that included a lengthy reading of portions of the Mueller report, as well as the letter from hundreds of Justice Department alumni stating that Trump would be indicted for obstruction were he not president.

For 40 minutes, Warren held the floor, and began by addressing McConnell’s declaration directly. “Wishing won’t make it so,” Warren said, and began her presentation of the Mueller report.

Over the course of 36 minutes or so, Warren laid out the case for obstruction outlined in the Mueller report, as well as the lengthy letter from former prosecutors, and other commentary from legal experts suggesting that Trump would be prosecuted for obstruction under any other circumstances.

Warren concluded with a blistering closing statement, telling her colleagues that “Mitch McConnell came to the floor to declare that there is no more investigation into what the president has done, and yet, the Mueller report has made clear that there are repeated instances of obstruction of justice.”

More than 600 federal prosecutors have now said that what’s laid out in the Mueller report would constitute obstruction of justice, and would trigger a prosecution for any human being in this country other than the president of the United States. Robert Mueller put all of the facts together for us, put all of the information together for us, and abided by the Trump Administration declaration under the office of legal counsel that a sitting president cannot be indicted for his crimes. He handed it over to the Congress of the United States of America to do our constitutional duty. We are a government that works by separation of powers. We are not a government that circles the wagon around a leader, and says everything else falls away. Instead we say there are powers that are given to the president, and powers that are given to Congress, and each operates as a check on the other. The information that has been given to us in the Mueller report clearly constitutes adequate information to begin an impeachment proceeding in the House of Representatives. No matter how many times Mitch McConnell or the rest of the Republicans want to wish that away, it’s there, in black and white in the report. I urge every Republican in this chamber, I urge every Republican and Democrat in Congress, I urge every person in this country, to read the Mueller report. Robert Mueller makes clear that the president of the United States worked actively to obstruct Justice. There is enough here to bring an impeachment proceeding. And for us, for this body, for Congress, to back up from that, and

to say that protecting the president is more important than protecting the constitution, is not only wrong, it is a violation of our oath of office. I’m here to say one more time, in publicly, this is not a fight I wanted to take on, but this is the fight in front of us now. This is not about politics. This is about the Constitution of the United States of America. We took an oath, not to try to protect Donald Trump, we took an oath to protect the Constitution and serve the Constitution of the United States of America. And the way we do that is we begin impeachment proceedings now against this president.

Among 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, Warren has led the way in calling for Trump’s impeachment.

Watch Warren’s full speech above, via C-Span.

