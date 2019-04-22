Warren Doubles Down on Trump Impeachment: ‘No Political Inconvenience Exception’ to the Constitution

Senator Elizabeth Warren defended her call for impeachment tonight in the face of hesitation from other prominent Democrats like Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

During tonight’s CNN town hall, Anderson Cooper brought up those concerns from Pelosi and other Democrats.

“There is no political inconvenience exception to the United States Constitution,” Warren responded.

She said after reading the Mueller report, it’s clear Russia “attacked our 2016 election in order to help Donald Trump” and Trump “welcomed that help.”

Warren brought up the obstructive acts raised by Mueller before saying, “If any other human being in this country had done what’s documented in the Mueller report, they would be arrested and put in jail.”

At one point Cooper jumped in and noted that talking about impeaching Trump could take away focus from the issues Democrats want to run on.

Warren again pointed to Trump’s actions laid out by Mueller and said, “If there are people in the House or the Senate who want to say that’s what a president can do when the president is being investigated for his own wrongdoings or when a foreign government attacks our country, then they should have to take that vote and live with it for the rest of their lives.”

